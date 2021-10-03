Publication of the merger of PP and RPP from BGR to PPI, socialization of directors





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued PP No. 97/2021 regarding the merger of PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (BGR) into the Indonesian Trading Company (PPI) to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of enterprises. PP 97/2021 states that in order to increase the efficiency, effectiveness and commercial penetration of distribution and trade networks, as well as to support the availability and affordability of food, it is necessary to ‘incorporate the BGR into the PPI. Another process that has been done is the announcement of the BGR Corporate Merger Plan (RPP) in the PPI which was announced on September 28, 2021, this has been passed on to third parties, creditors and debtors on both sides of the company. The RNI Board of Directors, as coordinator of the Food Sector, worked with the directors of PPI and BGR to disseminate information to BGR employees. PPI CEO Nina Sulistyowati said this merger step is the future vision and mission of shareholders regarding PPI-BGR’s role in the food ecosystem. “This new PPI is becoming a strong, growing company, and the benefits to the country will also be greater. We need to increase the scale and capacity of trade through accelerated exports and integrators of food logistics and other foreign markets, ”Nina said in an official statement. cited on Sunday (3/102/2021). Meanwhile, PPI’s director of business development and control Febriyanto said the company still has around 25 days before the general meeting of merger shareholders (GMS) to conduct full preparations and consolidation. He hopes that the result of the merger of these two state-owned companies can increase the function of PPI and BGR in the future. “Of course for commercial logistics in the food ecosystem, ”he added. BGR CEO Kuncoro Wahyu Wibowo said his party is waiting for the GMS to make the merger process de jure. According to him, all parties must support the objective of this merger. In addition, PP n ° 97/2021 was signed by President Jokowi. “The task of the board is to translate the wishes of the shareholders without harming anyone. I think the opportunities will be greater,” he said. Meanwhile, Endang Suraningsih, director of asset management and human resources at PT RNI, said the merger could be a new hope for both directors and employees of PPI and BGR. “This merger should be seen as a springboard to improve PPI and BGR in the future. Opportunities open for career. Not only at PPI, but also at Food Cluster Holding, ”Endang said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211003/99/1449914/pp-dan-rpp-merger-bgr-ke-ppi-terbit-direksi-lakukan-sosialisasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos