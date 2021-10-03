Pandora Papers: financial secrets leaking from the world’s elite, including Indians





More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech prime minister, have amassed millions of secret offshore assets, according to an investigation released on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists ( HERE).

The so-called “Pandora Papers” investigation – involving some 600 journalists from dozens of media outlets, including The Washington Post and The Guardian – is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies across the country. world.

Leaked documents reveal that many powerful players who could help end the offshore system are profiting instead – by hiding assets in secret societies and trusts while their governments do little to slow a global flow. illicit money that enriches criminals and impoverishes nations.

Here’s What We Know The documents exposed more than 300 Indians, including those accused of economic offenses, former MPs and those under the radar of investigative agencies. According to a report by the Indian Express, which was part of the consortium, businessman Anil Ambani owns 18 assets in offshore companies despite having declared bankruptcy in a UK court. The husband of Biocon promoter, Kiran Mazumder Shaw, is said to have created a trust with the keys of a person banned by Sebi for insider trading. In addition, the sister of the fugitive Nirav Modi created a trust just a month before the diamond dealer fled the country. The Express report added that several people who owned offshore entities opted for a reorganization of their foreign assets after the massive Panama papers leaked in 2016. The report also mentions that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among those who asked. the liquidation of its offshore entity after the Panama flight. According to Guardian, newspapers reveal that the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, secretly amassed $ 100 million in property in the United States and the United Kingdom, including lavish ocean-view mansions in Malibu. More than 700 Pakistanis, including some ministers and key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, have been listed. Some retired military officials, businessmen including Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh and owners of media companies have also been named in the leaks. The secret documents expose the offshore transactions of the King of Jordan, the Presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The files also detail the financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unofficial propaganda minister” and more than 130 billionaires from Russia, the United States, Turkey and other countries. Pandora Papers’ investigation is larger and more comprehensive than even ICIJ’s iconic Panama Papers, which rocked the world in 2016, spawning raids and new laws in dozens of countries and the fall of Premiers. ministers in Iceland and Pakistan.

The Panama Papers came from the files of a single offshore service provider, the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca. The Pandora Papers shed light on a much larger sample of lawyers and intermediaries who are at the heart of the offshore industry.

The Pandora Papers provide more than twice as much information on the ownership of offshore companies. In total, the new leak of documents reveals the true owners of more than 29,000 offshore companies. Owners come from over 200 countries and territories, with the largest contingents from Russia, UK, Argentina and China.

Agency contributions

