At least eight dead in clashes over Indian farm laws

At least eight people have been killed in clashes between supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s ruling party and farmers protesting in northern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of farmers in several Indian states protested for nearly a year against three national farm laws passed by Mr. Modis’ government in September of last year.

Modi said the reforms, aimed at easing restrictions on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural products, would increase productivity. But farmer groups said the laws would make them poorer.

Police said four of those killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district were farmers and the other victims were members of Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata party.

There are eight dead … four farmers and four BJP supporters, including the minister’s driver, Om Prakash Gupta, sub-division magistrate Lakhimpur Kheri said. The National.

More than a dozen people were injured in clashes in the predominantly Sikh region of Tikonia, where rival groups attacked each other with sticks, swords and cars.

Each side accused the other of unleashing violence during the visit of BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief State Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Federal Junior Interior Minister Ajay Mishra. But officials said they did not know what sparked the deadly clashes.

The farmers accused BJP workers of opening fire on them with unprovoked weapons and then mowing them down with cars, one of which belonged to Mr Mishra’s son Ashish.

They said three protesters were killed and one shot and wounded, sparking fierce battles between rival groups.

Video footage shown on television showed smoke billowing from cars and protesters hitting occupants with sticks.

Mr Mishra denied the allegations and said his party members were first pelted with stones by farmers, causing the driver to lose control and run into protesters.

He said the farmers then chased the cars, set them on fire and beat the occupants to death with sticks.

Three of our workers and a driver were killed and cars were set on fire, Mr Mishra said in a video statement on Sunday evening.

He said anyone found guilty would be treated according to the law and denied that his son, Mr Ashish, was driving the car or was present at the crash site.

Farmers block a road in a nationwide strike against central government agricultural reforms. AFP

Local police officer Gyan Prakash Tiwari said The National an investigation into the violence had been opened but no arrests had yet been made.

He said the situation was under control and the farmers were continuing the protest peacefully.

Rakesh Tikait is a farmer and spokesperson for the protesters leading the protest in Ghazipur, on the border with Delhi.

He condemned the killings and urged the farmers to reach Lakhimpur.

The protesting farmers were returning when they were attacked by cars. They were targeted, Tikait said.

Opposition parties, including Congress, condemned the violence.

The agricultural protests have become one of the biggest challenges for Mr. Modis’ government. He failed to convince farmers, despite several rounds of talks and crackdowns.

Thousands of farmers at three border crossings with Delhi have staged sit-ins and formed tent cities since November 2020, after being prevented by police from entering the capital.

They demand that the new laws be repealed and want assurances from the government that it will set minimum prices for their products.

Numerous violent clashes erupted between farmers and police in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where the high-security Red Fort was stormed on January 26.

Updated: October 3, 2021, 6:16 PM