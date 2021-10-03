Amid Beijing’s growing assertion, tension mounts between EU-China relations









Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 3 (ANI): With China’s growing assertiveness in the global geopolitical landscape, Beijing’s relations with the European Union (EU) have waned.

Writing for The Times of Israel (TOI), Italian policy adviser Sergio Restelli said there was a shift in Europe’s stance from treating China as a strategic partner to now becoming a strategic rival.

Restelli, who is an expert on geopolitics, argued that the notion stems from the belief that Beijing has shown little regard for EU concerns and is using the continent to advance its own interests.

Earlier this year, the EU released its own strategic policy document for the Indo-Pacific, which experts saw as an unprecedented statement that promises to put Europe at loggerheads with China.

“Democratic principles and human rights are also threatened by authoritarian regimes in the region, endangering the stability of the region,” said the document, seen by the Nikkei Asia newspaper. “Likewise, efforts to establish a level playing field globally based on transparent trade rules are increasingly compromised by unfair trade practices and economic coercion. These developments increase tensions in trade, supply and value chains.

He expressed concern about continued military pressure from China, assault drills, airspace violations and disinformation campaigns against Taiwan. It comes at a time when China pursues a “stronger global role” that threatens rules-based multilateralism and core democratic values. “This shift in Europe’s stance from treating China as a strategic partner to now a strategic rival stems from its belief that China under Xi Jinping has ignored Europe’s concerns and is using the continent to push forward its own geopolitical and geo-economic interests, “said the Italian expert.

According to Restelli, Beijing’s continued evasion of the origins and tactics of COVID like “werewolf diplomacy” have only added to the EU’s skepticism. Experts familiar with the matter believe that EU-China relations have deteriorated to the lowest point since 1989, the year of the Tiananmen Square incident.

“Since then, however, there has been a growing engagement between the two sides as an expanded trade and economic cooperation, driven by the concept of EU reciprocity. The relative stability of China’s relations with the United States has also contributed to this dynamic, ”said Restelli.

Amid growing Chinese aggression and ongoing developments in Afghanistan, the European Union is now seeking new digital partnerships with Japan, South Korea and Singapore, as well as closer trade and investment ties with Taiwan. .

This EU push is aimed at strengthening influence in Asia following the disorderly military exit of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan, Nikkei Asia reported. According to a draft strategy document, the bloc will seek to strengthen semiconductor value chains with Asian partners, as the pandemic amplifies fears about vulnerabilities in the industrial supply chain.

Earlier in May, members of the European Parliament voted to freeze the legislative process to ratify the EU’s investment pact with China, until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU lawmakers, in retaliation for the condemnation of human rights violations in Xinjiang province.

The EU sanctions imposed on China in March marked the first punitive measures by the EU against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo after the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. (ANI)

