Pandora Papers: Prime Minister Imran Khan promised a new Pakistan, but members of his entourage secretly displaced millions abroad





By Margot Gibbs and Malia Politzer

In 2018, Pakistani cricket legend Imran Khan turned anti-corruption activist finally broke through.

After more than two decades in the political wilderness, the charismatic Oxford-educated media star took hold of the publication of the Panama Papers, the 2016 journalistic exhibitions that revealed the offshore secrets of the global elite. Among the findings: The children of the sitting Pakistani prime minister secretly owned a series of luxury apartments in London.

Riding a wave of public outrage, Khan led nationwide protests and a sit-in at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence, demanding he resign. With the support of the military establishment, Khan propelled his reformist party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Justice Movement, ahead of his rivals in the 2018 national elections and propelled himself into the office of the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

In a televised victory speech, Khan promised a new era.

We will establish the rule of law, he said. Whoever breaks the law, we will act against him. Our state institutions will be so strong that they will stop corruption. Accountability will start with me, then my ministers, and then it will go from there.

Leaked documents reveal that key members of Khans’ inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major backers, have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth. Military leaders have also been implicated. The documents do not contain any suggestion that Khan himself owns offshore companies.

Among those whose assets have been exposed are Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of Khan’s former finance and income adviser, Waqar Masood Khan. The files also reveal the offshore transactions of one of PTI’s main donors, Arif Naqvi, who faces fraud charges in the United States.

The records show how Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, a key political ally of Imran Khans, planned to put the proceeds of an allegedly corrupt trade deal in a secret trust, withholding it from Pakistani tax authorities. Elahi did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the ICIJ. Today, a family spokesperson told ICIJ media partners that due to political victimization, misleading interpretations and data have circulated on files for nefarious reasons. He added that family assets are declared in accordance with applicable law.

In one of the many offshore operations involving military leaders and their families, a luxury London apartment has been transferred from the son of a famous Indian director to the wife of a three-star general. The general told the ICIJ that the purchase of the property had been disclosed and appropriate; his wife did not respond.

Read the best investigative journalism in India. Subscribe to the Indian Express e-Paper here.

The revelations are part of the Pandora Papers, a new global investigation into the dark offshore financial system that allows multinational corporations, the rich, famous and powerful to avoid taxes and otherwise protect their wealth. The investigation is based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore service companies disclosed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 150 news agencies around the world.

The window into the personal finances of individual Pakistani generals is particularly rare and provides a glimpse into how the best military officers known in Pakistan as The Establishment are using the offshore to quietly enrich themselves while maintaining, until present, the image of the army as a bulwark against civil corruption.

In the 48 hours before the publication of the Pandora Papers, a Pakistani television station, ARY-News, reported that, the owner of two offshore companies registered at an address similar to that of Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that they were registered by him at a different address and denied any role of the Prime Minister in this regard. History has also attributed the information to a database of offshore companies.

ARY-News is not a partner of the ICIJ and does not have access to the data of the ICIJ.

In its pre-publication report, the ICIJ asked Khan about the same companies. A spokesperson for Khan told the ICIJ that the prime minister has no connection with either, adding that two houses in the same neighborhood share an address, providing a map as proof.

The spokesperson also told FYR-News that Khan has denied any connection to the companies, adding that their owner had never met Imran Khan face to face and that it was possible, however, that they attended a meeting. extended family.

The Pandora Papers investigation exposes the civilian government and military leaders who have hidden vast amounts of wealth in a country plagued by widespread poverty and tax evasion.

The recently leaked documents reveal the use of offshore services by Pakistani elites that rival the findings of the Panama Papers, which led to the fall of the Sharifs and helped propel Imran Khan to power three years ago.

Today, hours before the publication of Pandora Papers, Khans spokesperson told a press conference that the prime minister does not have an offshore company, but if one of his ministers [or] advisers have it will be their individual actions and they will need to be held accountable.

An irresponsible military elite

Khan’s anti-corruption rhetoric has resonated in Pakistan, where the military has pointed out what it calls corruption and the incompetence of civilian politicians to justify the overthrow of democratically elected governments three times since the country’s founding in 1947 .

Military autocracies have ruled Pakistan for almost half of the country’s history. They were bolstered by support from the United States and NATO countries, which relied on Pakistan’s support as a bulwark against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and, later, the Taliban.

The military is also claiming its legitimacy as the nation’s protector against India, a longtime adversary and nuclear rival.

Over the decades, the military and its secret spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, have repeatedly stoked anti-Indian animosity, even at the cost of the anger of Pakistan’s western allies.

