Boris Johnson delights Scottish Tories with anti-independence punches at party conference





Boris Johnson raised the roof at the first Tory rally after the lockdown, telling Scottish delegates he was thrilled to be at a conference where people could finally shake hands and exchange bodily fluids. In a rowdy, nocturnal speech to the Scottish Tories, the Prime Minister praised the Scottish Tories for dulling Nicola Sturgeons’ ambitions for an SNP majority in the Scottish May elections. To cheers at an evening reception, he said: This is the first time that I can thank you all in person for the heroic act of depriving the SNP of the majority they so badly need. Johnson then launched an outspoken attack on the independence movement, saying the gilding came from the Scottish Nationalists’ gingerbread and the shine came from the old glittering toes. Johnson later insisted, with a wink, that he was referring to Alex Salmond and not Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The Prime Minister raised the Conservative specter of a minority Labor government in Westminster in cahoots with Scottish nationalists. He said: We cannot let this happen. How can we trust our country’s government to this deeply divided party that doesn’t know where it is going, essentially a mob of Corbynista leftists apathetically led by an Islington cabal. The crowd took advantage, as Johnson slammed Keir Starmer. He said: If we listened to Captain Hindsight on July 19, this country would still be in lockdown. While covid masks are optional at the Tory conference, there are few in the crowded room Johnson spoke to. and no social distancing.

