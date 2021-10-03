Crony capitalism devastates the economy – the Hindu





Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to sell PSUs to a few companies, accuses Kharge

Criticizing the aggressive divestment policy of the Union governments, Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge, the opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were going sell valuable public sector units (PSUs) that contributed to the country’s economy to a few business houses close to BJP and its leaders. He said the divestment process would have a devastating effect on the economy by putting millions of people out of work. Contribution to Congress They [the BJP] often question what Congress has done for the country. The fact that the Modi government plans to generate 6 lakh crore in revenue over the next four years through the monetization of public assets speaks volumes about what Congress has done for the country. There are 366 PSUs in the country which together make a profit of around 1.5 lakh crore each year. They were not established by the Modi government for the past seven years, but by congressional governments for decades after independence. Congress created these valuable assets that contribute to the national economy and the BJP is simply selling them at throwaway prices. The BJP activity is changing the names of existing programs and institutions and not creating new ones, Kharge said. He was addressing a press conference at the Aiwan-E-Shahi guesthouse in Kalaburagi on Sunday. According to him, only 172 of the total 366 PSUs suffered a loss of about 45,000 crore per year and there was no need to privatize the PSUs under the pretext of loss. If you subtract the loss of 45,000 crore from the total profit of 1.5 lakh crore, you will still have more than 1 lakh crore in profit, he said. According to the details he provided, the Union government had a plan to earn 1.6 lakh crore from roads, 1.52 lakh crore from rail and 45,000 crore from the electricity sector. 26,700 km of roads would be entrusted to private companies for the collection of tolls. No less than 400 stations will be sold to individuals and 150 private trains will run on government tracks. Essentially, these private companies exploit ordinary people by overcharging so that they can pay the lease amount to the government and make a profit for themselves, he said. Alleging nepotism in the process of monetizing public assets, the congressional veteran said the prime minister and home secretary were on the verge of selling public sector assets to selected companies that were close to them. . Millions of unemployed It is crony capitalism. They [Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah] sell public goods to a few capitalists of their choice. The financial assistance of the latter during the elections is thus reimbursed by the former. It will put millions of people out of work and devastate the economy. The BJP came to power promising 2 crores of jobs per year. Not to mention the creation of new jobs, this removes existing jobs, Kharge said, adding that the privatization of large power units like HAL, HMT, BHEL, Air India and BSNL would make even employees highly skilled and skilled. unemployed.

