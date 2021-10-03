Turkey and Russia: enemies or friends?





An hour ago Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, The S-400 missile Relations between Turkey and Russia are no secret. It is believed that there is a good relationship between the two countries, but if you look closely, the relationship is evident in the areas of trade and tourism. When Turkey announced its intention to purchase the Russian S-400 missile defense system, NATO countries, including the United States, demanded that Turkey not take such a step and stop buying arms to Russia. Even the United States has imposed sanctions on the Turkish defense industry, but Turkey has made it clear that no one can stop it from doing so. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no country can ban him from buying S-400 missiles. Quote in pictures, EPA This shows that Turkey-Russia relations are strong and will last for some time. Turkey’s decision was also found to be correct, and trade relations between the two countries were deep. Russia has exported almost half of its gas to Turkey for use since this year. Last year, only a third of the gas was bought from Russia. Meanwhile, before the start of the Covid-19 epidemic in 2019, 7 million Russian tourists visited Turkey, which was the highest number of Russians visiting Turkey. At the same time, Russia was building a nuclear power plant in southern Turkey, which will operate until 2023. This week, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia, he praised Russia’s cooperation in tourism. Parties are not friends Quote in pictures, Reuters Despite the large-scale trade cooperation between the two countries, there is a lot of tension between the two countries in terms of the war in Syria.In Syria, when Russia supported the government of Bashar al-Assad, Turkey supported the rebel fighters. Turkey believes the PKK is a terrorist organization and believes the YPG in Syria is a branch of the PKK. Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Upon returning from a trip to Russia, Erdogan said Turkey would stick to any Russian decision on Syria and there was no question of a return. Following the recent attacks in Syria, Erdogan said an agreement had been reached with Russia to eliminate the YPG / PKK terrorist group from the region, which would be implemented. He stressed that during his visit to Russia, the question of the presence of the YPG / PKK was seriously discussed and reminded Putin that he should work closely with them in the fight against terrorism. What else did Erdogan say? Quote in pictures, Reuters Turkey estimates that at least 40,000 people, including women, children and youth, died during the PKK offensive which lasted 35 years. Turkey, the United States and the European Union have added the group to its list of terrorist organizations. The United States has also been a third party in the war in Syria, once backing opposition fighters, including the PKK. Upon returning from a trip to Russia, Erdogan announced that he would meet with US President Joe Biden in Rome. Erdogan said Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, was the “director of the PKK / YPG / PYD”. Turkey and Russia have different views Quote in pictures, EPA In Libya, Turkey intervened in Tripoli to aid the internationally recognized government, but was attacked by Khalifa Haftar’s forces. UN experts told Reuters that Wagner’s Russian team sent fighters to help Haftar, while Turkey sent Syrian fighters to help the government in Tripoli. The two sides reached a ceasefire agreement in October last year, but the foreign fighters were due to leave Libya in January. So far, the two have ignored the latter date. Moreover, Turkey openly sided with Azerbaijan in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Last year, Russia sided with Armenia during the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the southern mountains. Russia has an agreement with Armenia to protect it. Apart from that, Turkey does not even recognize the occupation of Crimea by Russia. Turkey said it was important to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russia was outraged by Turkey’s comments, but ignored them, and Erdogan reiterated last month. In April, Erdogan also said he would not help Ukraine. Russia has warned Turkey not to take any measures that could lead to military action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/war-58783731

