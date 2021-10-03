The “Pandora Papers” expose the offshore assets of heads of state and government





MORE THAN a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech Prime Minister, have hidden millions in offshore tax havens, according to a survey released today by media consortium ICIJ.

The so-called Pandora Papers investigation involving some 600 media journalists including the Washington Post, the BBC and The Guardian is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

Some 35 current and former executives are included in documents analyzed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) facing allegations ranging from corruption to money laundering and global tax evasion.

The documents notably expose how King Abdullah II created a network of offshore companies and tax havens to amass a $ 100 million real estate empire from Malibu, California, Washington and London.

The BBC quoted lawyers for King Abdullah as saying that all the properties were purchased with personal wealth and that it was common for prominent people to buy properties through offshore companies for privacy and security reasons. .

The documents also show that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis facing elections later this week did not say that an offshore investment firm had bought a castle worth $ 22 million in the south of the France.

In total, the ICIJ has found links between nearly 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and officials, including country leaders, ministers, ambassadors and others.

More than two-thirds of the businesses were established in the British Virgin Islands.

In most countries, the ICIJ points out, it is not illegal to have offshore assets or use shell companies to do business across national borders.

But such revelations are no less embarrassing for leaders who may have campaigned publicly against corruption or advocated austerity measures at home.

Among the other revelations of the ICIJ investigation:

The family and associates of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have allegedly been secretly involved in real estate deals in Britain worth hundreds of millions. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and six members of his family are believed to secretly own a network of offshore companies. Members of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers and their families, are believed to secretly own companies and trusts holding millions of dollars. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not directly named in the files, but is linked via associates to secret assets in Monaco.

The Pandora Papers are the latest in a series of massive financial document leaks by the ICIJ that began with LuxLeaks in 2014, and were followed by the Panama Papers, Paradise Papers and FinCen.

The documents behind the latest investigation come from financial services companies in countries such as the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.

