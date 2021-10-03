Trump calls for 2018 Pulitzer Prize revocation, cites false claims of Russian collusion





Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Prize board to cancel the 2018 National Reporting Awards given to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the story of Russian collusion, saying the stories were based on de “false reporting” and a “complete” lack of evidence. “

As has been widely publicized, the cover was nothing more than a politically motivated farce that attempted to tell a false story that my campaign colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence to support this claim. Trump wrote in a letter to Bud Kliment, the acting pricing administrator.

Trump pointed to the indictment of Michael Sussmann, an attorney who had worked for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, in Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation as evidence of his complaint. Durham alleged that Sussmann lied to the FBI about who he represented when he informed the agency in September 2016 of a possible connection between the Trump campaign and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Sussmann’s indictment serves as a damning repudiation of the media’s obsession with the collusion story. The indictment clearly accuses Mr. Sussman of making false statements to the FBI when he presented evidence purporting to show secret communications between my organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank, Trump added in the letter. .

The former president also complained about the framing of sources presented by the media who received awards for the work, specifically pointing to articles that credited “people with knowledge, current and former officials, some senior US officials. and other loosely defined individuals. “

Trump has said the PPB “must act accordingly,” saying the awards carry a level of reverence that implies honored reporting is seen as credible, well-researched and trustworthy.

I would expect you to take the necessary steps to rectify the situation, including stripping the award recipients and retracting the false statements that remain on the Pulitzer website, ”Trump said. “Without forcing the recipients to such a high level of responsibility. , the integrity of the Pulitzer Prize namesake may be totally compromised. “

Trump previously requested the revocation of the awards in March 2019.

The Washington Examiner contacted the PPB but did not immediately receive a response.

