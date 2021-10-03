Shakira to Sachin Tendulkar: Famous Names Emerge in Pandora Papers Investigation, World News





Pandora documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) show that more than 130 billionaires and celebrities from Russia, the United States, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom and Mexico used companies screens and incognito bank accounts to buy secret assets and conduct secret financial transactions.

Read also | Pandora Papers: Biggest Offshore Data Leak in History Explained

Here is what you need to know about famous names mentioned in Pandora newspapers:

According to the Indian Express, cricketer star Sachin Tendulkar was among those calling for the dissolution of his offshore company following the Panama leak.

Tendulkar’s attorney, according to DW News, claimed that the cricketer’s investment was legal and had been reported to tax authorities.

Another name related to offshore assets is Shakira, a Colombian artist. Shakira’s attorney claimed his offshore accounts were leaked and offered no tax benefits.

Read also | Pandora Papers: Why is the name of Sachin Tendulkar mentioned in a report that reveals financial secrets?

The King of Jordan, the Presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are all named in the Pandora Papers.

According to the report, more than 300 Indians have been exposed as a result of the leaked documents, including people suspected of economic crimes, former members of Parliament and those under investigation by authorities responsible for the law enforcement.

Despite having declared bankruptcy in a UK court, billionaire Anil Ambani owns 18 entities with offshore assets, according to the Indian Express, which was part of the consortium.

Newspapers say Jordan’s King Abdullah II secretly acquired $ 100 million in property in the United States and the United Kingdom, including luxurious beach-view homes in Malibu, according to the Guardian.

According to the Dawn newspaper, several members of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close entourage, including ministers and their families, have secretly owned companies and trusts worth millions of dollars. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, his family and Waqar Masood Khan, the son of Prime Minister Imran’s former financial and tax adviser, are among them.

Read also | Members of Imran Khan’s inner circle secretly displaced millions abroad

Records also show that when former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife acquired an office in London, they saved 312,000 in stamp duty.

While the transaction was not illegal and did not directly connect the Blairs, the deal exposed a loophole that allowed wealthy homeowners to avoid paying taxes, according to the Guardian.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be linked to undisclosed assets in Monaco, according to the leak.

Although Putin is not mentioned directly in the documents, several of his close friends are, including a childhood friend and a former sweetheart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/shakira-to-sachin-tendulkar-famous-names-emerged-in-the-investigation-of-pandora-papers-418007 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos