Futuristic 3D model of Ayodhya to be in the spotlight at UP Urban Conclave





LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to watch Ayodhya’s master plan and the futuristic 3D model of the temple city, envisioned as a global spiritual and tourist destination by 2047, during the three-day urban conclave hosted by the Uttar Pradeshs (UP) urban development department from Tuesday. The Ayodhya model, which would also include the upcoming Ram Temple, the cornerstone of which was laid by Modi in 2020, would be the star attraction of the UP Pavilion. The pavilion would also showcase the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Noida, featured among the largest in the country, as well as several other best practices in urban development across the state. However, the highlight would be the installation theme placed in the center of Ayodhya. It would feature multiple amenities that have been developed on 30 acres of tourism department land near Naya Ghat, known as Ram Katha Park Parisar. These include Ram Katha Museum, Yatri Niwas, Open Air Theater, Queen Heo Park, Tourist Facilitation Center, and Digital Museum. Ayodhya’s model would also feature the proposed Greenfield Township to promote tourism and pilgrimage facilities in Ayodhya. The township of Greenfield is based on the planning principles of the Vedic city, where the city is oriented in cardinal directions. The town will also have an advanced transport system and clean energy. The Greenfield Township route would be integrated with the Maryada Purushottam International Airport, the existing ring road and the railway station. It would also have the promenade along the Saryu River which would be integrated with the ghats, said Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon Gopal. All buildings must be certified by the GRIHA Green Building Rating System. The idea is to create a clean municipality with recycling wastewater, he added. The senior minister of the government of Yogi Adityanath said that by 2047 Ayodhya will receive more than 100 million visitors per year. Towards this mission, the Modi government in the center and the Yogi government in UP are developing many infrastructure and other development projects. In addition to the expected 100 million annual visitors, all planning is underway taking into account 25 lakh residents of the Ayodhya Development Authority region, he added. The Ayodhya model will also project the new look of Ayodhya with its six widened access roads, the development of an access road leading to the Ram temple and the parikrama marg (circumambulation roads) suitable for pilgrims. It is expected to host an investor summit in Ayodhya in November. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have taken a keen interest in the development of Ayodhya, with the two leaders regularly monitoring the development of the temple cities. The Modi government has already approved a Ayodhya station 100 crore modernization plan. Huge gates were planned to be built at entry points throughout the temple city, officials said.

