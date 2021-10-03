GOP pro-Trump candidate Inna Vernikov fires to win New York Council seat





A pro-Trump Republican candidate who opposes COVID-19 vaccination mandates has a real chance of winning a seat on Brooklyn South City council, borough political sources say.

Candidate Inna Vernikov – a 37-year-old lawyer who is Jewish of Ukrainian origin – is running against Democrat Steve Saperstein.

Candidates for the council’s 48th district are vying to succeed ex-councilor Chaim Deutsch, who lost his seat earlier this year after being convicted of tax evasion.

The neighborhood includes many Russian-speaking and Jewish immigrants in the communities of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest.

Democrats far outnumber Republicans in the district – but voter registration is misleading.

Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in the district in last year’s presidential race, which means crowds from moderates to conservatives have crossed paths in support of the incumbent GOP president.

Democrat Steve Saperstein is running against Inna Vernikov for the 48th district seat of the New York Council.

“It’s a very competitive race. It’s a Brooklyn neighborhood where Donald Trump did extremely well, ”said a Brooklyn Democrat veteran who knows the neighborhood well.

The source said Vernikov could catch fire with Russian-speaking voters.

In one of the oddities of the race, Vernikov is a Democrat turned Republican, while Saperstein ran for council as a Republican in 2017 and then re-registered as a Democrat.

Inna Vernikov has a very real chance of winning the seat of the 48th district council, according to a new report. Facebook

He had previously made headlines when he suggested that disgraced lawmakers convicted of corruption be marched in handcuffs through their home neighborhoods.

A staunch champion of Israel, Vernikov has said she will fight to restore funding to the NYPD and to support education and merit-based school choice – including pushing Albany to pass state law to lift the cap preventing the opening of charter schools. It would also seek to ban the placing of homeless shelters near schools.

Vernikov was quick to support Trump in last year’s presidential race when she recently spoke to The Post.

“I voted for Trump. He was the best president we have had for Israel and the Jews, ”she said.

The Pro-Trump candidate has said she will oppose the city-wide COVID-19 vaccination mandate and fight to restore funding to the NYPD.

She is backed by former Assembly member Dov Hikind, a conservative Democrat she previously worked for and who often supports Republicans and is respected by a large number of Orthodox Jewish voters in southern Brooklyn.

She said she wanted to be a voice against the left wing of the Democratic Party, which, for example, opposed Congress’ bill to help fund Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system to protect the country from the Middle – East against attacks. Vernikov called the growing opposition to the Jewish state among Democrats “very alarming.” Critics of the funding included Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Saperstein, a special education teacher, declined to say who he voted for in the presidential race.

Both candidates said they were focusing on key voters’ concerns.

“My first priority as an advisor would be to come up with a bill to refinance the police department,” Vernikov said.

Vernikov, who runs her own law firm, said she would stand up for small businesses and oppose turning restaurateurs and retail stores into essentially health police by enforcing COVID public health decrees. -19.

“I oppose vaccination warrants,” she said.

“We’re going to have a shortage of nurses” because medical workers will refuse to be vaccinated, even if it means they lose their jobs, she said.

State Representative Lee Zeldin lent his support to Inna Vernikov.Facebook

Vernikov said the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal one, and instead of a warrant, she supports people getting tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

On education, Vernikov said she will fight to expand school choices for parents and students, including promoting denominational and charter schools as well as traditional public schools.

The Democratic-led state legislature has refused to lift the cap on the number of charter schools that can operate in New York City, a move that has blocked many new schools from opening.

“I think we should have more charter schools. I do not support the cap on charter schools, ”Vernikov said.

Vernikov said she supports “merit-based” education and the current controversial standards of admission tests to special city high schools and opposes the dilution or elimination of gifted and talented programs. for students.

On another volatile issue, Vernikov said she wanted to prevent the city from opening homeless facilities near schools.

She suggested her candidacy was such a threat to Democrats that some could be involved in foul play to thwart her campaign.

Inna Vernikov also said she Albany will pass state law to lift the cap that prevents charter schools from opening.

Vernikov recently filed a complaint with the police after claiming that someone had hacked his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Facebook disabled his accounts, blocking what it considered objectionable content and claiming the 37-year-old candidate was too young to have an account.

Vernikov said she never published inflammatory or false information.

“I find it extremely suspicious that the day I post that my opponent refuses to fight me, my Facebook account is hacked and Facebook is saying I’m too young to own a Facebook page,” she said.

Saperstein has denied that his campaign played a role in hacking Vernikov’s social media accounts.

“I’m not going to get involved in his drama. Mark Zuckerberg is not on my speed dial, ”he said, referring to the founder of Facebook.

“I take this race very seriously,” said Saperstein.

Saperstein claims to be the “law and order” candidate because he is supported by the city’s police charity.

The son of deaf parents and a deaf brother, Saperstein learned sign language at an early age and became a teacher for students with disabilities.

He declined to say if he supports lifting the ceiling to open more charter schools.

Republican Inna Vernikov has a real shot at defeating Democratic candidate Steve Saperstein for the 48th district seat in New York City council. Facebook

Saperstein said he and Vernikov shared many of the same beliefs, but claimed he was “the most qualified”.

He said he “hates” the progressive “squad” led by Ocasio-Cortez because they are hostile to Israel.

“I am going to stand up against Mad Democrats,” said Saperstein, co-founder of the Shorefront Coalition, a voluntary organization “dedicated to promoting civic engagement, helping young and old, and helping people out. ‘increased participation in community affairs,’ according to its website.

He said he would take care of community concerns like getting the city to clean up dilapidated parks and tackle a growing rat problem.

