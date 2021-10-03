Connect with us

Politics

China’s Belt and Road Plan in Danger

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 


China’s major international construction project may face failure as debts rise and other countries chill their plans, study says.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, in 2013. He said the goal of the Infrastructure project was to “build a large community of shared interests” across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

But Xi’s plan faces major financial difficulties and foreign opposition, according to a new report from researchers at the College of William and Marys AidData group in the United States.

Brad Parks helped write the report. He says: “A growing number of policymakers in low- and middle-income countries are putting the high profile BRI projects due to overvaluation, corruption and debt durability concerns. “

Putting it on hold means stopping doing something until maybe in the future.

AidData said more than $ 58.5 billion worth of projects in Malaysia have been canceled since the BRI launched. The study found a combined loss of more than $ 2.5 billion from projects in Kazakhstan and Bolivia.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “not all debt is unsustainable.” The ministry also argued that the BIS has always honored the ideas of shared knowledge, shared work and shared results.

The ministry added that many partner countries say the BRI has been useful for local economic development.

The AidData study examined 13,427 Chinese-supported projects in 165 countries over 18 years. The total value of the projects was $ 843 billion. The researchers also report that China now spends twice as much as the United States on international development efforts.

But, says Brad Parks, major changes in public sentiment towards the BRI make it difficult for partner countries to maintain close ties with China.

Credit risks have increased in line with the cancellations of BIS projects. Chinese debt now exceeds 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) in many low- and middle-income countries. GDP is the total value of a country’s production of goods and services.

The study found that corruption, labor rights violations, pollution and public protests affect 35% of Belt and Road projects.

In June, the United States announced a competing plan known as Build Back Better World, or B3W. The objective of the plan is to provide financial support to developing countries for the construction of infrastructure.

“B3W will increase choice in the infrastructure finance market, which could lead to high-profile defections from the BRI,” Parks said.

I am Jonathan Evans.

David Stanway reported this story to the Reuters news service. Jonathan Evans adapted this story for Learn English. Caty Weaver was the editor.

______________________________________________

Words in this story

Infrastructure nm basic equipment and structures such as roads and bridges necessary for the proper functioning of a country, region or organization

high profile adj. a lot of attention in newspapers, on television, etc.

durability nm a condition or situation that can last for a long time

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/china-belt-and-road-plan-in-danger/6251721.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: