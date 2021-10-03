China’s Belt and Road Plan in Danger

China’s major international construction project may face failure as debts rise and other countries chill their plans, study says.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, in 2013. He said the goal of the Infrastructure project was to “build a large community of shared interests” across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

But Xi’s plan faces major financial difficulties and foreign opposition, according to a new report from researchers at the College of William and Marys AidData group in the United States.

Brad Parks helped write the report. He says: “A growing number of policymakers in low- and middle-income countries are putting the high profile BRI projects due to overvaluation, corruption and debt durability concerns. “

Putting it on hold means stopping doing something until maybe in the future.

AidData said more than $ 58.5 billion worth of projects in Malaysia have been canceled since the BRI launched. The study found a combined loss of more than $ 2.5 billion from projects in Kazakhstan and Bolivia.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “not all debt is unsustainable.” The ministry also argued that the BIS has always honored the ideas of shared knowledge, shared work and shared results.

The ministry added that many partner countries say the BRI has been useful for local economic development.

The AidData study examined 13,427 Chinese-supported projects in 165 countries over 18 years. The total value of the projects was $ 843 billion. The researchers also report that China now spends twice as much as the United States on international development efforts.

But, says Brad Parks, major changes in public sentiment towards the BRI make it difficult for partner countries to maintain close ties with China.

Credit risks have increased in line with the cancellations of BIS projects. Chinese debt now exceeds 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) in many low- and middle-income countries. GDP is the total value of a country’s production of goods and services.

The study found that corruption, labor rights violations, pollution and public protests affect 35% of Belt and Road projects.

In June, the United States announced a competing plan known as Build Back Better World, or B3W. The objective of the plan is to provide financial support to developing countries for the construction of infrastructure.

“B3W will increase choice in the infrastructure finance market, which could lead to high-profile defections from the BRI,” Parks said.

I am Jonathan Evans.

David Stanway reported this story to the Reuters news service. Jonathan Evans adapted this story for Learn English. Caty Weaver was the editor.

______________________________________________

Words in this story

Infrastructure nm basic equipment and structures such as roads and bridges necessary for the proper functioning of a country, region or organization

high profile adj. a lot of attention in newspapers, on television, etc.

durability nm a condition or situation that can last for a long time