Pandora Papers: ‘Greatest Leak of All Time’ Reveals Financial Secrets of the Rich and Powerful – World News

The financial secrets of the rich and famous have been exposed in what is believed to be the biggest data breach of its kind in history.

The so-called Pandora Papers include nearly 12 million documents revealing allegations of tax evasion, hidden wealth and money laundering by some of the richest and most powerful in the world.

It reveals details of the hidden fortunes of 30 world leaders – including the King of Jordan’s $ 70 million secret real estate empire and secret assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Monaco.

Some of the Tories’ biggest donors are said to be in the disclosures, released jointly by the BBC and the Guardian on Sunday.

If so, Boris Johnson will face some embarrassing questions as the Conservative Party conference kicks off.

A team of 600 journalists organized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reportedly sifted through the massive data dump over a period of several months.

Here’s what we know so far.

What are Pandora papers?

The cache of nearly 12 million files – dubbed the Pandora Papers – is said to cover the activities of some 35 current and former world leaders, more than 300 government officials and 100 billionaires.

According to the BBC, among the information leaked in the newspapers are details of how prominent and wealthy people have legally formed companies to secretly buy real estate in the UK.

This is the latest in a series of leaks in recent years, following the FinCen files, the Paradise Papers, the Panama Papers and the LuxLeaks.

However, Pandora is the largest organized by the ICIJ, with over 650 participating journalists.

Investigators gained access to nearly 12 million documents and files from 14 financial services companies in countries such as the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.

Who is accused?

A total of 35 current and former executives and at least 300 public officials are mentioned in offshore company files in the data breach.

These include how the King of Jordan secretly amassed 70 million luxury properties and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ties to assets in Monaco.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also reportedly failed to report an offshore investment company used to buy a pair of 12m villas in France.

The investigation could also prove embarrassing for the British government, with Aliyev’s ruling Azerbaijani family appearing to have made a profit of $ 31 million by flogging London properties in the crown domain.

Meanwhile, newspapers say Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and six members of his family secretly owned a network of offshore companies, and members of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle secretly own companies and trusts holding millions .

And a law firm founded by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades appears to have tried to mislead regulators over a slew of offshore companies.

The leak links Russian President Vladimir Putin to secret assets in Monaco, including an exclusive block under the Monte Carlo casino, bought in 2003 for $ 3.1 million, for his alleged lover, reports the Guardian.

The official buyer was listed as Brockville Development Ltd, an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, but documents reveal that the benefactor was Svetlana Krivonogikh.

The 28-year-old came from humble beginnings but appears to have acquired Putin as a financial benefactor in the 1990s.

She reportedly met him while he was deputy mayor of St. Petersburg and became her lover, allegedly giving birth to her daughter the same year the Monaco apartment was purchased.

But according to Pandora Newspapers, some members of Putin’s inner circle have also used Monaco as a low-profile hub for their financial affairs, with Russian influence in the state increasing.

Leaked data shows the King of Jordan secretly amassed a real estate empire in the UK and US worth over $ 70 million.

A network of offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands and other tax havens have been used by Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to buy 15 homes since taking office in 1999, reports the BBC.

These include luxury properties in Malibu and Washington DC, as well as eight properties in London and the South East of England.

And it all comes with the 59-year-old accused of imposing austerity measures and tax hikes on his people.

His legal team said the properties were all purchased through his personal fortune, adding that it was common for such high profile people to buy homes in this way to ensure their confidentiality.

After the publication, the Crown Estate said it was investigating the € 67million purchase of a property in London from a company which the Guardian said was serving as a ‘front’ for the president’s family. Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev whose record has long been criticized by anti-corruption activists.

One of the 17 properties included a 33m office building in Mayfair, London, for the president’s 11-year-old son Heyder Aliyev.

A spokesperson for the Crown Estate said: “Prior to our purchase of 56-60 Conduit Street, we carried out checks, including those required by UK law.

“At the time, we had not established any reason why the transaction should not proceed. In light of the potential concerns raised, we are reviewing the matter.”

A law firm founded by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has been accused of hiding the assets of controversial Russian Senator Leonid Lebedev behind bogus beneficial owners in a report filed with Caribbean financial regulators.

Panamanian offshore company broker Alcogal complained about Nicos Chr. Anastasiades & Partners had claimed that four of the offshore companies were owned by its staff, reports the Guardian.

But the 2015 report says regulators believe they were misled, with the real owner allegedly Lebedev, who fled Cyprus that same year, accused of failing to report assets.

He denies the allegations.

The process of obtaining money abroad normally involves setting up a shell company.

Shell businesses, or mailboxes, look like legitimate businesses, but actually just manage the money inside.

The real owner is hidden, while nominal management – usually an accountant or even the office cleaner – signs the documents and allows their names to appear on the letterhead.

This allows the real money man or woman to hide their money.

If the company was based in London or Berlin, authorities could find out who the owner was if they were determined enough

Instead, they tend to be based in offshore financial centers or tax havens, such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland, and the Cayman Islands.

These countries have top-secret banking services and low or no taxes on financial transactions.

No – the practice is completely legal and there are many good reasons to use it, such as protecting money from criminal activity and trying to get around currency restrictions.

However, the structures are open to abuse by criminals and money launderers, who may be hiding behind anonymous companies.

In addition, some would argue that making income more tax efficient is unethical.