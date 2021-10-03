Trump first reveals he received Pfizer vaccine





Donald Trump first revealed that he received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine before leaving the White House.

Well I got the Pfizer and I would have been very happy with any of them, the former president told Yahoo Finance Live.

Operation Warp Speed, established under the Trump administration, has developed several vaccines from companies such as Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer. The program received $ 18 billion in funding, but Pfizer managed to develop its vaccine without government money.

Mr. Trump contracted Covid-19 in the fall of 2020 when the presidential campaign was at its peak.

I had it, I got over it pretty well. I don’t think I had it like the press, like the media said, you know, they would try to make it difficult, he said. It’s not pleasant, but I had it.

Former First Lady Melania Trump was also vaccinated in January before leaving the White House, but the Trumps did not disclose their vaccination status to the public until March.

Ms Trump also contracted Covid-19 during the election campaign last year.

The United States surpassed 700,000 Covid deaths on Friday, making it the deadliest pandemic in US history after surpassing the estimated 675,000 deaths caused by the Spanish flu in 1918 and 1919.

I thought it would be gone long before now, Mr Trump told Yahoo of Covid-19.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given the green light for booster injections of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over 65.

Mr Trump said he would get a callback if I felt it was necessary and lets see where it all goes.

Despite Operation Warp Speed, which developed vaccines in record time during Mr. Trump’s tenure, many of its supporters are reluctant to be vaccinated, with some being downright hostile to the idea.

At a rally in Cullman, Alabama, some attendees booed when Mr Trump said they should get the shot.

I totally believe in your freedoms, yes you have to do what you have to do, but I recommend you get the shot, he told the crowd.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people accounted for 95% of all new Covid-19 cases and 92% of all deaths from the disease between April and June.

In June and July, the unvaccinated accounted for 82% of all new cases, 86% of hospitalizations and 84% of deaths.

President Joe Biden issued new vaccine warrants for private companies, saying last month that his patience with those who still haven’t been bitten is waning.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working on how to apply the new rules governing vaccines.

Mr Trump told Yahoo he was against the warrants and argued that Mr Biden caused an increase in anti-vaccine sentiment.

When I was president, everyone wanted to get vaccinated, Trump said. There was a rush to get it. You didn’t hear anything about the warrants, you didn’t hear anything about the people who wouldn’t take it.

After I leave people don’t want to take it… and I think it’s because they don’t trust Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-pfizer-vaccine-covid-b1931470.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos