Armenia rules out opening “sovereign corridor” for Azerbaijan

A senior Armenian security official has ruled out the possibility of opening sovereign corridors for his neighbors within the country’s borders, as part of efforts to resolve the conflict with Azerbaijan.

Armenian Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan told local media that Yerevan may open its roads to Azerbaijan and Turkey, but these roads will be under the control of the Republic of Armenia.

Grigorian noted that no sovereign corridor will exist within Armenian borders.

The diplomat was apparently referring to remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said last month that the problems between Yerevan and Baku would end with the opening of the corridors.

Erdogan did not specify which corridors he was talking about, but Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly called for the creation of the Zangezur Corridor that would cross southern Armenia and connect the western regions of Azerbaijan to the enclave of Nakhitchevan.

Armenia, whose eastern and western borders were cut off due to the border conflict with Azerbaijan, is ready to discuss the unblocking of all road infrastructure at the level of Azerbaijan’s deputy prime ministers , Armenia and Russia, but the issue of the corridor will not be discussed, says Grigorian.

There is an opportunity for Armenia to discuss these issues and reach mutual understanding with neighboring countries, he said.

The main road connecting the towns of Goris and Kapan in the Armenian region of Syunik runs along the Azerbaijani border in territory that Baku regained control over following last year’s peace agreement.

The ceasefire negotiated by Russia ended six weeks of fierce fighting between the two Caucasian countries over Nagorno-Karabakh. The war claimed an estimated 6,000 lives on both sides.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but has been populated by ethnic Armenians.