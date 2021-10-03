Politics
Armenia rules out opening “sovereign corridor” for Azerbaijan
A senior Armenian security official has ruled out the possibility of opening sovereign corridors for his neighbors within the country’s borders, as part of efforts to resolve the conflict with Azerbaijan.
Armenian Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan told local media that Yerevan may open its roads to Azerbaijan and Turkey, but these roads will be under the control of the Republic of Armenia.
Grigorian noted that no sovereign corridor will exist within Armenian borders.
The diplomat was apparently referring to remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said last month that the problems between Yerevan and Baku would end with the opening of the corridors.
Erdogan did not specify which corridors he was talking about, but Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly called for the creation of the Zangezur Corridor that would cross southern Armenia and connect the western regions of Azerbaijan to the enclave of Nakhitchevan.
Armenia, whose eastern and western borders were cut off due to the border conflict with Azerbaijan, is ready to discuss the unblocking of all road infrastructure at the level of Azerbaijan’s deputy prime ministers , Armenia and Russia, but the issue of the corridor will not be discussed, says Grigorian.
There is an opportunity for Armenia to discuss these issues and reach mutual understanding with neighboring countries, he said.
The main road connecting the towns of Goris and Kapan in the Armenian region of Syunik runs along the Azerbaijani border in territory that Baku regained control over following last year’s peace agreement.
The ceasefire negotiated by Russia ended six weeks of fierce fighting between the two Caucasian countries over Nagorno-Karabakh. The war claimed an estimated 6,000 lives on both sides.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but has been populated by ethnic Armenians.
Sources
2/ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/10/03/667754/Armenia-Azerbaijan-sovereign-corridor-Turkey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]