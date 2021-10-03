DATELINE INDIA: The PM with a difference

The Covid-19 may have taken away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial overseas escapades or the opportunity to shake hands with a bear or to shake hands with heads of state or his counterparts, but did not deprive him of his spirit. He may not have kissed US President Joe Biden or gently patted Country Vice President Kamla Harris on his shoulder, but he has certainly been warm and open during the talks between India and the United States.

In a touching gesture, PM Modi presented Harris with a copy of old notices related to his grandfather, PV Gopalan. These were placed in a handcrafted wooden frame. Gopalan was a senior official in the Indian government. Modi also donated a ‘meenakari’ chess set.

Meenakari is a trade associated with Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi. Each piece of this unique chess set is handcrafted, with vivid colors reflecting the vibrancy of Varanasi, according to reports.

Harris, has a mixed Indian and Jamaican heritage. She was raised by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, whose extended family lives in India.

However, what really caught the eye, at least at home, was Modi’s trimmed beard. Modi has had a sort of ascetic look for the past year with long hair and a shaggy beard.

Various theories have been associated with his appearance as a monk without any credible report on how and why the Prime Minister did not cut his beard or cut his hair.

In the West Bengal election, his gaze has been compared to that of iconic poet Rabindranath Tagore, although this is not something Chief State Minister Mamata Banerjee would pass up. Mocking Prime Minister Modi during an election campaign, Banerjee had said his beard was the only thing growing in a slowing economy.

“His name is Vivekananda, sometimes he says he is Rabindranath Tagore and has now named a stadium after himself. A long beard cannot do Rabindranath Tagore. The Indian economy is part of a toss. Industrial growth has stopped in our country, only his beard is growing. Sometimes he dresses like Rabindranath Tagore and sometimes like Mahatma Gandhi, ”Banerjee said at a public meeting in West Bengal.

A Hindu monk had claimed that the prime minister’s hair and beard growth represented a vow taken by Modi to complete the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

But the construction of the temple is underway and Modi has had a facelift.

Once the photos aboard his trip to the United States were officially released, we got a glimpse of the Prime Minister’s change of look – his hair was shorter and his beard trimmed. From looking like a mystic he had for the past year, this time around Modi sported a professional look. Twitterati was in turmoil with some calling for the change from a “Modi philosopher” to a practical one.

Even her dress was inconspicuous. From the infamous pinstripe suit that Modi sported in January 2015 when then-US President Barrack Obama visited India, Modi has worn his signature kurta-churidar outfit extensively throughout his trip to India. United States.

Prime Minister Modi was on an official visit to the United States for the Quad Summit and the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, as well as to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States seven times in seven years – in 2014, 2015, twice in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, and has met with three different presidents – Obama, Trump and Biden, whom he met when he was vice president. too much.

Aside from the stories, what are the lessons from Modi’s visit to the United States? Of the 24 meetings in 65 hours, two meetings were held on the plane as it headed to the United States to be briefed on what to expect. This followed three meetings in Washington DC shortly after he landed. Prime Minister Modi had five separate meetings with global CEOs, followed by meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. This was followed by three internal meetings organized by Narendra Modi with his team.

The focus on the Indo-Pacific, recovery from Covid, Afghanistan, terrorism and security were some of the focal points of Modi’s visit.

In a meeting with US business leaders from key industries ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductors and solar power, Modi called on them to step up their investments in India while highlighting the opportunities that India has to offer.

At the Quad summit, leaders agreed to work together to secure peace in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. In his address to the UNGA session, Modi made a point of warning countries that use terrorism as a “political tool”. He also warned against any country taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan. Although he did not name Pakistan, the message was loud and clear.

Other than what probably struck a chord with many Indians and something that went largely unnoticed, it was Prime Minister Modi who brought home 157 artifacts and antiques. These were handed over to India by the United States during Mr. Modi’s visit even as Modi and Biden pledged to fight the illicit trade in cultural objects.

The objects brought back by Modi range from an exquisite 12th-century Nataraja bronze to a relief panel in sandstone dating from the 10th century.

Besides 71 cultural objects, the rest are figurines related to Hinduism, up to 60 of them, more than two dozen related to Buddhism and Jainism, as well as ornate figurines of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras. Apart from the religious sculptures, there were also some rare motifs that the Prime Minister brought back.

Whatever his critics say, Modi’s goal is generally and enviously multidimensional. While it doesn’t stray from the main plot, it packs way more than many prime ministers put together. For example, making an offer for foreign investment is always a priority and Prime Minister Modi manages to strike up conversations with crucial CEOs every time he travels abroad. However, bringing back artifacts is perhaps a recent but glowing dimension that distinguishes Prime Minister Modi from the mundane, easily making him a Prime Minister “with a difference”.

The writer is a veteran Indian journalist, political commentator and columnist for The Independent. She can be contacted at: ([email protected])