Fox News host confronts GOP senator for supporting child tax credit under Trump but not Biden





Fox News presenter Chris Wallace confronted Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, about his support for expanding child tax credits under former President Donald Trump, as he now opposes the efforts of the Democrats who would expand them even further under President Joe Biden.

The 2017 Republican tax cuts doubled existing child tax credits. Democrats then temporarily increased child tax credits as part of the US bailout approved in March and began sending the payments monthly. Thanks to the $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation proposal, these increased tax credits would be extended.

While Barrasso has backed child tax credits as part of Trump’s tax cut legislation, the GOP senator now opposes the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would improve them further . Wallace pressed Barrasso on the matter during a Sunday interview on Fox News Sunday.

“As part of Trump’s tax cuts in 2017, you voted to increase the child tax credit from $ 1,000 to $ 2,000. Now, under this bill, Democrats would extend that until 2025 at a higher level, ”Wallace explained. “And the point is, your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits the most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose it?”

In this screenshot, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asks Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) about his opposition to the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill proposed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats. Fox News Sunday / screenshot

Barrasso responded by highlighting his concerns about the larger $ 3.5 trillion package. The Wyoming Republican called it a “huge bill.”

Wallace then intervened. “Forgive me sir, but I’m asking about this specific part of the bill. I understand that there are parts you don’t like. For example, I guess part of the question is to whether you could have worked with them on that child tax credit? That you voted for in 2017 is one of the things you are voting against now. Why do you oppose this specific program?

The GOP senator said lawmakers must “look at the whole bill and say whether you are for the bill or not.” The Wyoming lawmaker then complained that Democratic lawmakers did not “come and talk to Republicans about any of these things.”

Later in the interview, Wallace urged Barrasso on the provision to expand child care services and fund universal preschool through the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation program: “In the State of Wyoming, less than a quarter of children [ages] three to four, that is, who would be covered by the bill, are enrolled in a state-funded preschool, or less than a quarter. Wouldn’t a lot of Wyoming families benefit from Universal Pre-K? “

Barrasso admitted that “there are a number of things that will help the people of Wyoming” in the bill. But he insisted that “on the whole, Joe Biden’s policies have hurt the people of Wyoming.”

Newsweek reached out to press officials in Barrasso for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation plan proposed by the White House and Democratic leaders would provide funding for universal preschool, expand popular children’s tax credits, make two years of community college free for all Americans, expand access to health insurance, work to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and tackle climate change, among other priorities. But Republicans in Congress unanimously oppose Democratic legislation.

Democrats turned to the budget reconciliation process when it became clear they would receive no GOP support for the bill. Due to the Senate legislative obstruction rule, most laws require at least 60 votes to pass by the upper house of Congress. With an equally divided Senate (50 to 50), Democrats have turned to the process of budget reconciliation, which allows passage with a narrow majority. Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the Senate, can make the final decision in the event of a tie.

But moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have voiced their opposition to the high price tag of the reconciliation bill, leaving its passage in doubt. Manchin said last week he would support a much smaller $ 1.5 trillion reconciliation bill and President Joe Biden later reportedly told lawmakers the final package could be closer to $ 1.9 trillion. or $ 2.2 billion.

