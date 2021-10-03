Prime Minister Imran vows to investigate all Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers





Reacting to the revelation made in the Pandora Papers, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday promised to investigate all Pakistanis mentioned in the Pandora Papers, saying: “If wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action.

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered into financial ‘havens’. The UN SG’s FACTI panel calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens, ”he wrote on his official Twitter account.

“I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis,” he added.

The prime minister said his struggle of more than two decades was based on the belief that countries are not poor but that corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people, adding that this theft of resources causes devaluation, leading to thousands of poverty. -related deaths.

“Just as the East India Company plundered the riches of India, so do the ruling elites of the developing world. Sadly, the wealthy states are neither interested in preventing this large-scale plundering nor in repatriating this plundered money. “, wrote the Prime Minister in another tweeter.

He said that if left unchecked, inequalities between rich states and poor states will increase as poverty increases in the latter. “This in turn will lead to a flood of economic migration from poor states to richer states, causing further economic and social instability across the world.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came shortly after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released its new survey of international finance and tax havens titled “Pandora Paper.”

Read more: Nearly 700 Pakistanis named in “Pandora Papers”

According to Express News, nearly 700 Pakistanis were named in the report, including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon, son of PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar Ali Dar, Punjab Provincial Minister Aleem Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Vawda, Chief PML-Q and Federal Minister of Water Resources Monis Elahi.

In addition, retired civil servants, old and incumbent bureaucrats, businessmen including Axact owner Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh are also mentioned in the report.

Read also: Panama Papers on display wins Pulitzer Prize

The major ICIJ investigation titled “The Pandora Papers” is said to be the result of 600 journalists in 117 countries studying for months about 11.9 million documents that have leaked from the offshore environment.

Late Saturday, the ICIJ announced it would publish “the most comprehensive financial secrecy briefing to date.” In 2016, the ICIJ published the Panama Papers, which took the world by storm and ultimately led to the fall of governments, including Nawaz Sharif.

