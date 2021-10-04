Indian farmers killed after eruption of violence at protest | News of the protests

At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed when violence erupted in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after a convoy of cars linked to a federal minister’s son crushed a group of protesting farmers against agricultural laws, according to local media.

The farmers’ outfits said the son of India’s Deputy Interior Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra was in one of the cars involved in the crash in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Mishra, however, rejected the request.

Police and several other district officials confirmed the death toll, but did not share details of the crash that took place on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, some 130 km (81 miles) from the capital of the state, Lucknow.

Eight people died in Lakhimpur [Kheri] incident, said senior police official Arun Kumar Singh, quoted by ANI news agency.

Two farmers were killed after being hit by the car. In the ensuing violence, three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, a driver and two other farmers were killed, according to the party and officials.

Farmers have been staging protests in Lakhimpur Kheri since Sunday morning against the visit of Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, both belonging to the BJP.

Farmer groups claim they were staging a protest on the road when the incoming cavalcade crushed a group of protesters in a dramatic escalation of their 10-month-old protest against farm laws which they say will benefit businesses at the expense millions of farmers. .

Agricultural laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists that agricultural laws are important in attracting investment in a sector whose contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) is gradually declining.

Farmers in Haryanas Ambala held a rally to pay tribute to the Shaheeds of Lakhimpur Kheri and to protest violence against farmers.#__ pic.twitter.com/cSdsxKssch Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) October 3, 2021

Farmer leaders demanded action against the culprits and the removal of the minister from his post.

We demand the MoS Home [Mishra] be removed from his cabinet post and murder charges be brought against his son, who rolled his vehicle over to farmers and others involved in the incident, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera by phone. head of farmers Darshan Pal.

We also demand that an investigation under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge be ordered into this horrific incident.

Farmers’ unions have called for protests across the country against the incident, Pal said.

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent agricultural leader, condemned the violence and called on the government to arrest those responsible for the deaths of farmers.

I strongly condemn the barbaric incident of Lakhimpur Kheri. Apathy of @ BJP4India towards our fellow farmers hurts me a lot. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial Members of Parliament will visit the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 3, 2021

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is very sad. He once again exposed the cruel and undemocratic face of the government, Tikait tweeted.

In August, in northern Haryana state, a farmer was killed and 10 others injured during police action during a protest against agricultural laws.

Visuals of violence

Following the incident, rabid farmers set fire to three cars, including the minister’s son. Images shared on social media showed the vehicles set on fire and an apparently injured man lying on the ground, while other footage showed a man being carried by people. Al Jazeera, however, could not confirm the veracity of the video footage.

Mishra has denied his son’s involvement in the incident. My son was not present at the scene of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. I have video evidence. Stones were thrown at the car of BJP workers, which overturned. Two people passed under her and died. BJP workers were lynched after that, he told PTI news agency.

The situation remains tense in the region, as the authorities have temporarily suspended Internet and deployed additional forces to maintain public order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth called the incident unfortunate and said an investigation was underway.

The leader of the main opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, called it a massacre. Whoever is silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre, he is already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain Kisan Satyagraha Zindabad! he tweeted, referring to Prime Minister Modi.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for more than 10 months on the borders of the Indian capital New Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws adopted by the Modi government last September.

Farmers fear the laws will phase out government farm subsidies, a charge the government denies.

Two months after the laws were passed last year, hundreds of thousands of farmers, mostly from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have stepped on their tractors, motorcycles and on foot to ‘in New Delhi to pressure the government to repeal them.

Since then, they have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to the New Delhi report