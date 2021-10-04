ICIJ Pandora Papers Reveal Key Names in Imran Khan’s Cabinet, Including FM, “Hiding Wealth Abroad”





The Pandora Papers have revealed the names of 700 Pakistani people and members of the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major backers, who have secretly owned a range of businesses. and trusts holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth. , according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The documents revealed more than 700 Pakistani names on Sunday.

Among those whose holdings have been disclosed are Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of Khan’s former finance and income adviser, Waqar Masood Khan. The records also reveal the offshore transactions of one of PTI’s top donors, Arif Naqvi, who faces fraud charges in the United States, according to the ICIJ.

The Pakistani civilian government and military leaders who hide vast amounts of wealth in a country plagued by widespread poverty and tax evasion, the ICIJ said.

According to ARY News, “the owner of two offshore companies registered at an address similar to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s revealed that they had been registered by him at a different address and denied any role of the Prime Minister in this regard.”

According to the ICIJ, Pakistani elites use offshore services that rival the findings of the Panama Papers, which led to Sharif’s downfall and helped propel Imran Khan to power three years ago.

The revelations are part of the Pandora Papers, a new global investigation into the dark offshore financial system that allows multinational corporations, the rich, famous and powerful to avoid taxes and otherwise protect their wealth. The investigation is based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore service companies disclosed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 150 news agencies around the world, according to the ICIJ.

In 2007, the wife of Pakistani general Shafaat Ullah Shah acquired a $ 1.2 million apartment in London through a low-key offshore transaction. He had notably been a close associate of the then president, Pervez Musharraf.

The document also revealed many of Pakistan’s key military leaders and an intergenerational wealth transfer.

The results paint a portrait of an irresponsible military elite with vast personal and family assets abroad.

The Pakistani prime minister is surrounded by people – ministers and their families, donors and other political allies – who have hidden assets abroad, according to the ICIJ.

Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and some members of his family own four offshore companies.

Omer Bakhtyar, brother of Khan’s Minister of Industry Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, transferred a million dollar apartment in London’s Chelsea district to his elderly mother via an offshore company in 2018, according to ICIJ .

Faisal Vawda, Khan’s former minister of water resources set up an offshore company in 2012 to invest in properties in the UK. He resigned in March amid controversy over his status as a dual US-Pakistani national. Imran Khan’s backers are prominent in the leaked documents, according to the ICIJ.

The files detail the offshore activities of over 29,000 accounts. Among them: Over 130 billionaires from the Forbes list and over 330 government officials from around the world.

The Pandora Papers expose the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated by tax evasion and corruption and laundered in financial “havens”.

Imran Khan has said he will launch an investigation into the matter. He tweeted: “The UN SG’s FACTI group has calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens.”

