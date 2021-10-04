Boris Johnson urged to slap Emmanuel Macron with ultimatum as Farage issues warning | Politics | New





Nigel Farage urged Boris Johnson to slap his French counterpart with an ultimatum. The GB News host said Britain’s concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol and post-Brexit fisheries concern France. Mr Farage warned that the British Prime Minister was heading for a “big showdown” with Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Farage told GB News viewers: “It all comes down to one word, France. “Because the French and Macron are not only furious with Brexit. “They are furious with the AUKUS deal and the replacement of their 20th century submarine technology with our 21st century technology. “But you have the fishing dispute, which is amazing.” JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: Macron warned of Jersey ‘harassment’

The former MEP continued: “We have authorized 1,700 EU vessels in our national waters. “And just because a few boats have tried to hide our eyes by calling for fishing to the six mile line, we have the French threatening to block British goods. “They are threatening to cut off Jersey’s electricity supply. “I see the Northern Ireland protocol as part of a much bigger confrontation we have with France. “Will the Prime Minister trigger Article 16 if he thinks British goods will be stranded in French ports – that’s what it is.”

David Jones, Tory MP for Clwyd West, today warned Mr Macron to exercise caution. He told Express.co.uk: “It is very unfortunate that France, a major European country, has resorted to attempts to intimidate the small island population of Jersey. “However, the French should remember what happened the last time they tried this: The Royal Navy was sent. “They should also not forget that boycotts can work both ways. “The UK is an important market for France, but French wine can easily be replaced by excellent products from Australia, New Zealand and Chile. “The French brie and camembert can be replaced with our own house cheeses. “

