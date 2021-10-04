Pandora Papers: Members of Imran Khan’s Inner Circle Secretly Displaced Millions Abroad, World News





Shocking revelation, key members of Pakistani Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major funders, have secretly owned corporations and trusts, which hold millions of dollars in hidden wealth . It also involves military leaders.

However, the documents do not contain any suggestion that Khan himself owns offshore companies.

In his victory speech, Khan said, “We will establish the rule of law. , then my ministers, and then it’ll go from there.

Those whose holdings have been disclosed include Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of Khan’s former finance and income adviser, Waqar Masood Khan.

The records also reveal the offshore transactions of one of PTI’s top donors, Arif Naqvi, who now faces fraud charges in the United States.

The records also reveal how Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, who is a key political ally of Khan, planned to put the proceeds of an allegedly corrupt trade deal into a secret trust, hiding it from Pakistani tax authorities. He did not respond to requests for comment from the ICIJ.

However, today a family spokesperson told ICIJ media partners that due to political victimization, misleading interpretations and data have been released into the files for nefarious reasons. He added that family assets are declared in accordance with applicable law.

Offshore assets involving military leaders and their families reveal that a luxury London apartment has been transferred from the son of a famous Indian director to the wife of a three-star general.

The general told the ICIJ that the purchase of the property was disclosed and appropriate. His wife did not answer.

The revelations are part of the stories for Pandora, which is a new global investigation into the offshore financial system that allows multinational corporations, the rich, the famous and the powerful to avoid taxes.

The investigation is based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore service companies disclosed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 150 news agencies around the world.

