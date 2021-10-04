Infrastructure, public officials, pandemic management – Macomb Daily





Repairing America’s Crumbling Infrastructure

Our country’s infrastructure, even our state’s infrastructure, was the envy of the world at one point. Today, our transport, water and electricity infrastructures are collapsing, breaking down and becoming ridiculous, dangers to safety and outright plagues in everyday life. However, action can be taken and the point of action is currently before Congress or to come. This action point is the President’s bipartisan infrastructure agreement awaiting a vote in the House.

I am delighted to hear that Rep (Haley) Stevens supports the deal and will vote yes when it comes to speaking for a vote. But we must act now. Every moment that we wait is another lost moment where we could take active steps to deal with the clear and present danger of our crumbling infrastructure.

Anastasey Manolatos

New Baltimore

Rank has its privileges

I find it disturbing that public servants who harass or sexually assault another person are still allowed to perform their duties. Aside from skinning committee chairs and sensitivity training, sexual predators are generally unable to correct this deviant behavior. If an elected official is a repeat offender (we think of prosecutor Peter Lucido), he should be removed from office and the public should be protected from those individuals who have the power they abuse to get away with questionable actions.

If representative Steve Marino or Lucido worked at a regular workplace, they would have been fired for their actions. Why do we allow office holders to get away with things that an ordinary person wouldn’t do? Shouldn’t we be holding our public officials higher? Or is “rank has its privileges” and the rules don’t apply?

Kelly noland

Chesterfield County.

How the pandemic should have been handled

As the United States still deals with COVID-19 and discusses vaccine and mask mandates, it’s important to remember how this mess started.

Remember that it was Donald Trump who removed key positions from China that were there to monitor and help control infectious diseases. He refused to follow the pandemic playbook that the Obama administration put together. While others warned of the growing coronavirus threat weeks before it took hold in the United States, Trump played it down and dismissed it as a hoax.

The United States with all its resources didn’t do much until it was too late under Trump’s watch. Imagine what could have been if the strength of our great nation battled this virus from the start. Now the death toll exceeds 700,000 American lives lost. More lives lost than the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and all the conflicts the US military has been involved in since 1950 combined.

While it’s easy to say what if, it’s also easy to see that many lives could have been saved had the previous administration acted in the best interests of the American people. Maybe even stop COVID before it becomes the terror it still is. Many of us, myself included, will never see our loved ones again due to the incompetence of Donald Trump and his administration.

The next time you read about a vaccine or mask warrant, think about what might have happened if this crisis had been handled properly.

John dropchuk

Sterling heights

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/10/03/letters-to-the-editor-10-3-infrastructure-public-officials-pandemic-handling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos