Trump’s candidate for Arizona governor says she would not have certified 2020 election results





Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, said she “would not have certified” the results of the 2020 election.

Former President Trump endorsed Lake after suggesting it should be “added” to Mount Rushmore.

Lake, a former Phoenix presenter, has repeatedly repeated Trump’s false allegations regarding voter fraud.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, the Republican who recently received endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has said she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Trump lost Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

Speaking to far-right outlet One American News Network, Lake told host Natalie Harp that she would not have certified the 2020 election results. Lake has consistently echoed Trump’s baseless allegations about electoral fraud.

“Given the amount of information we already had at the time on serious irregularities and election-related issues, I would not have certified at that time,” Lake said. Election results are normally certified by the secretary of state, governor and other state officials.

During the interview, Harp claimed that the election results certified by Ducey “were not accurate” – a claim that came to be in part true this month after a Republican-led election audit revealed that Biden actually beat Trump a few hundred more votes in Arizona than previously thought.

Despite the results of the audit, Lake said last week that the election was “fraudulent” and “corrupt”. Trump made similar statements after the audit results were released, falsely claiming that they further proved “significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD!”

“My reaction is that we have to fix things. We don’t move on from this point on. We don’t move forward from November 2020 until we have fixed things,” Lake told OANN on September 26, calling for criminal proceedings against “the people who are involved in this.”

On September 28, Trump endorsed Lake, saying she “will do a much better job than RINO Gov. Doug Ducey – it won’t even be a contest!” Ducey fell out of favor with Trump when he certified the state’s presidential election results in late November 2020 while ignoring a phone call from Trump.

Ducey doubled down on his decision the night he and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the election results.

“It can ONLY be delayed if counties REFUSE to certify their results. ALL 15 counties in Arizona – the counties led by both parties – have certified their results,” Ducey tweeted on November 30, 2020.

“It is the law. I have taken an oath to respect it and I take my responsibility seriously,” he added.

