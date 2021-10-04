Evergrande fallout reverberates in China’s rice wine town

Well send you a MyFT Daily Summary e-mail gathering the latest Chinese business and finance news every morning.

Last year, officials in Shaoxing, a city in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, solved an urgent challenge: Finding a developer to revive Rice Wine Town, a stalled tourism and real estate project. named after one of the region’s most famous products.

Rice Wine Town was originally developed by Jinggong Group, a local private conglomerate that collapsed in 2019 under the weight of its debts. After banquets fueled by snapshots of Shaoxing’s best libation, according to two people familiar with the negotiations, executives of Chinese real estate group Sunac China Holdings agreed to purchase four plots in the partially completed development for an average of Rmb7,000. ($ 1,082) per square meter. .

It sounded like a good deal. As of May this year, the average price of new homes in Shaoxing, a short drive from the provincial capital, Hangzhou, had reached Rmb 26,000 per square meter, up from Rmb 10,000 per square meter five years ago.

But in recent weeks, the debt crisis in Evergrande, China’s second-largest developer in terms of sales, and President Xi Jinping’s determination to cool the scorching real estate markets across the country have taken its toll on Rice Wine Town and the broad real estate market.

Sunac was not asking the government for a bailout or tax breaks – just a normal business environment to operate in

Evergrande’s calculation was triggered by the ‘red lines’ introduced last year that placed strict borrowing limits on real estate companies. Its crisis has shaken buyer confidence and affected the sales of other developers, such as Sunac, which said their leverage was in line with government requirements.

According to data from local housing bureaus, the number of new homes sold in 30 of China’s largest cities fell by a third in September compared to the same month last year.

Privately, Sunac and local officials blame a turnaround in buyer sentiment after the Evergrande crisis hit its peak, along with Xi’s efforts to curb house prices.

“President Xi makes real estate policy, not us,” said a local official, who asked not to be identified. “We all have to follow what the big boss says.”

But Shaoxing officials still advised the local Sunac office to write to the municipal government and local state bank branches last month asking for “political assistance,” according to people familiar with the project.

The company and officials did not expect this cry for help to be leaked to fund managers and the media, triggering a 16% drop in Sunac’s share price over two trading days and prompting to speculation that it could be the next domino to fall after Evergrande. .

Sunac’s letter said Rice Wine Town was facing “significant difficulties” in registering land titles for the planned purchases, which meant that the dwindling number of willing buyers could not secure mortgages to complete the transactions.

Sunac and local authorities attribute the change in buyer sentiment to Evergrande’s woes and Xi Jinping’s policies © ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“We are Shaoxing’s biggest developer and invested Rmb 7.7 billion in Rice Wine Town, but only got Rmb 200 million in sales,” the developer wrote. He added that “due to the tightening of the policy by [the central bank and banking regulator], we have 11.7 billion Rmb in cash blocked in deposit accounts or affected by usage restrictions ”.

Sunac’s intention “was to speed up the government registration process in order to improve its cash flow, which was plagued by the drop in sales following the Evergrande crisis,” said one. people close to the negotiations.

“Sunac was not asking the government for a bailout or tax breaks – just a normal business environment in which to operate. “

The Shaoxing municipal government declined to comment on the controversy surrounding Rice Wine Town.

Xiaoxi Zhang, Chinese policy analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing, noted that “the tight funding environment is the deliberate creation of regulators” who do not want to lose their credibility by reversing the price but must also be careful not to trigger a panic. most important of the market. This panic risked bringing down more developers and forcing their bank creditors to increase bad debt provisions.

“Reducing the financial system’s exposure to real estate developers has so far been a primarily policy-driven process,” Zhang said in a September 28 research note. “Forced deleveraging by real estate developers could be extremely painful and risk turning into a vicious cycle that is dragging down construction activity and home sales.

Sunac shares rebounded after the developer released a clarification on September 28. Sunac said the letter was a draft that had not been sent and described its publication as an “operational error”.

Its “projects across the country are normal and sales are good,” the developer added, citing a 33% increase in sales from January to August, compared to the same period last year.

However, most developers have yet to release sales figures for September – typically a bumper month with big holiday marketing campaigns during the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. In a warning to investors on September 14, Evergrande said it expected a “continued significant decline in sales” in September.

The outlook for Rice Wine Town also remains bleak, according to a person familiar with the development progress. “Like everywhere else, Rice Wine Town’s sales were very low during the Mid-Autumn Festival,” the person said.

Additional reporting by Xueqiao Wang in Shanghai