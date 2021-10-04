Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fueled the Capitol riot





Facebook prematurely disabled safeguards designed to thwart disinformation and public agitation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s election in a lucrative operation which a corporate whistleblower says , contributed to the deadly invasion of the United States Capitol on January 6.

The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, also claimed in an exclusive interview broadcast Sunday on CBS 60 Minutes that a 2018 change in the flow of content in Facebook’s news feeds helped no more division and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer to each other.

Despite the enmity the new algorithms were fueling, Facebook found they were helping people come back, a model that has helped the Menlo Park, Calif., Company sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its advertising. .

What I saw on Facebook over and over again was that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, said Haugen, who joined Facebook in 2019 after working in other Silicon Valley companies such as Google and Pinterest. . And Facebook, time and time again, has chosen to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money.

Facebook’s annual revenue has more than doubled from $ 56 billion in 2018 to $ 119 billion this year, according to estimates from analysts polled by FactSet. Meanwhile, the company’s market value has grown from $ 375 billion at the end of 2018 to nearly $ 1,000 billion today.

Even before the full interview was published, a senior Facebook executive was poking fun at whistleblowers’ claims as being misleading.

Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate takes place, wrote Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs at the company. Facebook employees in a note sent on Friday. But the available evidence just doesn’t support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarization.

The 60-minute interview intensifies the spotlight already on Facebook as lawmakers and regulators around the world scrutinize the immense power of social media to shape opinions and their polarizing effects on society.

The backlash has intensified since the Wall Street Journals published in mid-September an article revealing that Facebook’s own internal research concluded that social media attention-seeking algorithms had helped foster dissent. policy and contributed to mental health and emotional issues in adolescents, especially girls. . After copying thousands of internal Facebook search pages, Haugen disclosed them to the Journal to provide the basis for a succession of stories presented as Facebook files.

Although Facebook claimed the Journal selected the most damaging information from internal documents to present the company in the worst possible light, the revelations caused an indefinite delay in rolling out a children’s version of its popular app. for sharing photos and videos, Instagram. Facebook currently requires people to be at least 13 years old to open an Instagram account.

Clegg was already trying to contain the fallout in a 1,500-word memo warning Facebook employees that the whistleblower interview could subject them to tougher questions from family and friends about the corrosive side effects of the networks social.

Then on Sunday morning, Clegg appeared on CNN’s trusted sources show in another preemptive attempt to soften the blow from the 60-minute bomb drop.

Even with the most sophisticated technology, which I think we are deploying, even with the tens of thousands of people we employ to try to maintain security and integrity on our platform, Clegg told CNN, no. was never going to be absolutely on top of those 100% of the time. He said it was because of the instant and spontaneous form of communication on Facebook, adding, I think we are doing more than any reasonable person can expect.

Haugen, 37, has filed at least eight complaints with U.S. securities regulators alleging that Facebook violated the law by withholding information about the risks posed by its social network, according to 60 Minutes. Facebook could in turn take legal action against it if it claims that it stole confidential information from the company.

No one at Facebook is malicious, Haugen said in the interview. But the incentives are misaligned, aren’t they? Like, Facebook makes more money when you consume more content. people like to engage in things that elicit an emotional response. And the more they are exposed to anger, the more they interact and the more they consume.

