Rishi Sunak pledges 500 million back-to-work funds as leave ends and universal credit is cut





Rishi Sunak will commit an additional $ 500 million to help people enter the workforce in the latest sign that the government is concerned about the end of the holiday scheme and the 20-a-week reduction in universal credit. Speaking at the Conservatives’ conference in Manchester on Monday, the Chancellor will announce a number of new or expanded programs aimed at younger and older workers who might otherwise struggle to find jobs in the coming months. The program will include advice on how to write CVs, mock interviews and access to a work coach. It comes as Boris Johnson argued that companies need to invest in people and infrastructure in order to boost UK productivity and spur future wage growth. Mr. Sunak will announce the extension of the fully funded job start-up program for young people, the targeted professional integration assistance program for those unemployed for three months or more, and the offer of an apprenticeship and training for all young people who are claiming benefits. People over 50 who benefit from universal credit will benefit from tailor-made support to find a job, in light of statistics showing that the older unemployed are much less likely to find a new job, and those who lose their jobs due to the termination leave will be invited to participate in formal training sessions funded by the government. Mr Sunak said: At the start of this crisis, I promised to do whatever it takes, and I am ready to double that promise now that we are emerging from this crisis. The first phase of our jobs plan has worked, protecting 11 million jobs through the leave scheme and we are now experiencing one of the strongest and fastest recoveries of any major economy in the world. But the job is not done yet and I want to make sure our economy is fit for the future, which means providing the support and skills people need to work and get ahead in life. Last week he pledged $ 500 million in grants for struggling families, bringing the total amount of aid on offer to $ 1 billion. Jonathan Reynolds, Labor secretary parallel to Work and Pensions, replied: Giving yourself an extended deadline will do nothing to offset the chancellors’ tax hikes, the cost of living crisis and the universal credit cuts that are expected to hit. millions of working families. Speaking to the BBC, the Prime Minister called on companies to reset their business models in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic, relying less on labor imported from abroad and more on UK employees who have been trained in new skills. Johnson said: When people voted for change in 2016 and when people voted for change again in 2019, they voted to end a broken model of the UK economy that relied on low wages and low skills and chronic low productivity and drifted away from that.

