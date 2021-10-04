What is the agreement that irritated Turkey between France and Greece? – The news of the pink report

Turkey has reacted angrily to a multibillion-dollar arms deal signed by France and Greece, warning that it could jeopardize regional stability.

France and Greece on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of three warships from Athens to Paris, which French President Emmanuel Macron described as a strong boost to the EU’s defense goals.

However, Turkey, which has bad relations with NATO ally Greece, condemned the deal and called it anti-Ankara.

Arming Greece and isolating and alienating Turkey, rather than cooperating with it, is a difficult policy that will harm Greece and the European Union and endanger regional stability and peace, a spokesperson for the EU said. Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Macron said on Tuesday that the sale of the ships was not meant to be seen as a threat to Ankara, saying it was aimed at ensuring the security of the Mediterranean, as well as North Africa, the Middle East and the Balkans.

France and Greece have developed close ties in recent years, while relations with Turkey have deteriorated.

Relations between Paris and Ankara reached a critical juncture last year when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested a mental health examination of President Macron, sparking outrage in France.

Meanwhile, relations between Turkey and Greece have a history of war and conflict.

AFP