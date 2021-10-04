Politics
Different strategies for Andhra Pradesh poll widens cracks BJP-Jana Sena | Latest India News
The alliance between the Bharatiya Janata party and the Jana Sena party led by actor Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh appears to be crumbling, the two parties adopting independent lines in their political strategies in the state.
The BJP’s decision on Sunday to contest the upcoming by-election in the Badvel assembly constituency in the Kadapa district to be held on October 30, ignoring the Jana Sena party’s call not to present any candidates, is one indication clear that all is not well. between the two alliance partners.
The indirect vote at Badvel headquarters is made necessary by the disappearance of Congressman YSR G Venkata Subbaiah on March 28. Initially, the Jana Sena party wanted to challenge the indirect vote and asked the BJP to give it the seat, but there was no response from the latter.
Later, the Jana Sena announced that they would not contest the vote, as YSRC gave the ticket to Dasari Sudha, widow of Venkata Subbaiah, and according to the tradition that if a family member of the deceased MP contests the election , other political parties should keep away from the contest.
The main opposition party Telugu Desam also initially announced the candidacy of its top leader Obulapuram Rajasekhar for Badvel, but the party’s political bureau, at its meeting held under the leadership of party chairman N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, ruled that ‘he would withdraw from the competition, respecting tradition.
But the BJP has decided to line up its candidate for the Badvel poll. Yes, we are challenging the bypoll to test our strength. It is not about winning or losing elections. Challenging the election is a democratic process, a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.
The independent position of the BJP angered Jana Sena, who has faced a virtual lack of cooperation from her alliance partner for some time. In the final episode of the confrontation between Pawan Kalyan and the YSRCP over the government’s decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy to also resume online movie ticket sales, the BJP did not support Pawan Kalyan.
Neither BJP state president Somu Veerraju nor any other state BJP leader issued a single statement or posted a tweet supporting Pawan Kalyan, when cabinet ministers Jagan and other YSRCP were using abusive language against the leader of Jana Sena. It is utterly disappointing, said party leader Jana Sena.
BJP leaders also stayed away from Shramadan’s much-publicized Pawan Kalyans bad road repair program on Saturday, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti’s Day, in Rajahmundry in East Godavari and Anantapur District.
Jana Sena leader announced last month that his party cadres would begin repairing roads across the state on October 2, if Jagan’s government did not repair roads severely damaged during the monsoon. Before announcing the program, Pawan Kalyan did not consult with us. So there is no point in joining the program, said the BJP leader quoted above.
Pawan Kalyan is also not satisfied with the decision of Narendra Modi’s government to go ahead with the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant despite strong protests from the state’s people and workers in the state. steelworks.
I would have sparked a great stir against the privatization of the steel plant if the residents of Visakhapatnam had not beaten me in the last legislative elections in Gajuwaka constituency, Pawan said at a party meeting in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.
Jana Sena’s politburo leader Nadendla Manohar, however, said their party would extend its solidarity with striking steel plant workers and that Pawan Kalyan, too, would join the unrest shortly.
Although the BJP has been in alliance with the Jana Sena since 2019, there has been no coordination between the two parties since then. There have been no instances where BJP and Jana Sena cadres have led a joint struggle against the government of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.
The last time the BJP and Jana Sena flaunted their bonhomie was in April, when Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the Saffron Party in the by-election in the parliamentary constituency of Tirupati. In fact, the Jana Sena wanted to challenge the Tirupati poll, but was forced to withdraw following pressure from the BJP.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/differing-strategies-for-bypoll-widen-bjp-jana-sena-fissures-101633289820939.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]