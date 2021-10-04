Different strategies for Andhra Pradesh poll widens cracks BJP-Jana Sena | Latest India News

The alliance between the Bharatiya Janata party and the Jana Sena party led by actor Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh appears to be crumbling, the two parties adopting independent lines in their political strategies in the state.

The BJP’s decision on Sunday to contest the upcoming by-election in the Badvel assembly constituency in the Kadapa district to be held on October 30, ignoring the Jana Sena party’s call not to present any candidates, is one indication clear that all is not well. between the two alliance partners.

The indirect vote at Badvel headquarters is made necessary by the disappearance of Congressman YSR G Venkata Subbaiah on March 28. Initially, the Jana Sena party wanted to challenge the indirect vote and asked the BJP to give it the seat, but there was no response from the latter.

Later, the Jana Sena announced that they would not contest the vote, as YSRC gave the ticket to Dasari Sudha, widow of Venkata Subbaiah, and according to the tradition that if a family member of the deceased MP contests the election , other political parties should keep away from the contest.

The main opposition party Telugu Desam also initially announced the candidacy of its top leader Obulapuram Rajasekhar for Badvel, but the party’s political bureau, at its meeting held under the leadership of party chairman N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, ruled that ‘he would withdraw from the competition, respecting tradition.

But the BJP has decided to line up its candidate for the Badvel poll. Yes, we are challenging the bypoll to test our strength. It is not about winning or losing elections. Challenging the election is a democratic process, a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

The independent position of the BJP angered Jana Sena, who has faced a virtual lack of cooperation from her alliance partner for some time. In the final episode of the confrontation between Pawan Kalyan and the YSRCP over the government’s decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy to also resume online movie ticket sales, the BJP did not support Pawan Kalyan.

Neither BJP state president Somu Veerraju nor any other state BJP leader issued a single statement or posted a tweet supporting Pawan Kalyan, when cabinet ministers Jagan and other YSRCP were using abusive language against the leader of Jana Sena. It is utterly disappointing, said party leader Jana Sena.

BJP leaders also stayed away from Shramadan’s much-publicized Pawan Kalyans bad road repair program on Saturday, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti’s Day, in Rajahmundry in East Godavari and Anantapur District.

Jana Sena leader announced last month that his party cadres would begin repairing roads across the state on October 2, if Jagan’s government did not repair roads severely damaged during the monsoon. Before announcing the program, Pawan Kalyan did not consult with us. So there is no point in joining the program, said the BJP leader quoted above.

Pawan Kalyan is also not satisfied with the decision of Narendra Modi’s government to go ahead with the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant despite strong protests from the state’s people and workers in the state. steelworks.

I would have sparked a great stir against the privatization of the steel plant if the residents of Visakhapatnam had not beaten me in the last legislative elections in Gajuwaka constituency, Pawan said at a party meeting in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Jana Sena’s politburo leader Nadendla Manohar, however, said their party would extend its solidarity with striking steel plant workers and that Pawan Kalyan, too, would join the unrest shortly.

Although the BJP has been in alliance with the Jana Sena since 2019, there has been no coordination between the two parties since then. There have been no instances where BJP and Jana Sena cadres have led a joint struggle against the government of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.

The last time the BJP and Jana Sena flaunted their bonhomie was in April, when Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the Saffron Party in the by-election in the parliamentary constituency of Tirupati. In fact, the Jana Sena wanted to challenge the Tirupati poll, but was forced to withdraw following pressure from the BJP.