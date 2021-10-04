Pandora Papers: Azerbaijani President’s 11-Year-Old Son Owns $ 45 Million Property in Britain





An investigation based on one of the biggest financial document leaks on Sunday revealed a hidden world of protected wealth owned by hundreds of politicians and billionaires.

One of the largest global media surveys ever, the “Pandora Papers” involved more than 600 journalists who together analyzed some 11.9 million documents from financial services companies around the world.

They found links between nearly 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and officials, including more than a dozen heads of state and government.

Here are some key revelations:

King of Jordan’s real estate empire Records show King Abdullah II, who has faced angry protests over austerity measures in recent years, created a network of offshore companies and tax havens to build an empire $ 100 million real estate between 2003 and 2017, including 15 homes from Malibu, California to Washington and London.

The Jordanian Embassy in Washington declined to comment, but the BBC quoted the king’s attorneys as saying all the properties were purchased with personal wealth and it was common for prominent people to purchase properties. through offshore companies for privacy and security reasons.

The 11-year-old real estate owner, the family and associates of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev – long accused of bribery by human rights groups – have allegedly been secretly involved in real estate deals in Britain worth hundreds of millions, including an approximately $ 45 million office building in the name of the president’s 11-year-old son, Heyder.

The central London property was bought in 2009 by a shell company owned by a family friend of the President of the Central Asian state before being handed over to his son, the BBC reported.

Czech Prime Minister’s castle threatens elections According to documents, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis did not say that an offshore investment company bought a castle worth $ 22 million in the south of the France.

The Prime Minister faces elections later this week and denounced the revelations as “attempting to tarnish my reputation and affect the Czech general elections”, saying in an interview with Czech news agency CTK that “he is clear that I did not do anything illegal or wrong.

The Kenyan President’s Offshore Network Investigation indicates that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta – who has campaigned against corruption and for financial transparency – is accused along with six members of his family of secretly owning a network of 11 offshore companies, including the one was assessed as holding assets of $ 30 million. .

Pakistani Prime Minister’s entourage Members of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s entourage, including cabinet ministers and their families, have been found to secretly own companies and trusts holding millions of dollars.

Khan himself praised the findings on Twitter, saying they exposed “ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated by tax evasion and corruption and laundered in” financial “havens” and vowed to investigate any act objectionable.

Russia Ties Although Russian President Vladimir Putin is not directly named in the files, he is linked via associates to secret assets in Monaco – including a waterfront house acquired by a Russian woman who allegedly had a child with Putin, reports the Washington Post. .

Separately, the documents appear to show that the law firm of President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus concealed the identity of the owner of several offshore companies: a former Russian politician accused of embezzlement. The company denies the charges, the BBC said.

Transfer of Ukrainian President According to the findings, just before his election as President of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky transferred his stake in a secret offshore company.

Blair’s apartment building Previously virulent criticism of tax loopholes, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife bought an $ 8.8 million building in London in 2017 by buying out the British Virgin Islands company that owned it .

In accordance with UK law, by doing so, they avoided paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

The BBC noted that there was no indication the Blairs were hiding their wealth, and Cherie Blair said the couple had brought the property back under British rule.

Shakira, Schiffer and Tendulkar Alongside politicians, public figures linked to offshore assets also included Colombian singer Shakira, German model Claudia Schiffer and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Lawyers for the three told the ICIJ the investments were legitimate and denied any suggestion of tax evasion.

(AFP)

