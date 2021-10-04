Japan Can Teach Canada And Other Middle Powers How To Counter China

Stephen Nagy is Senior Associate Professor at Tokyo International Christian University. He is a visiting scholar at the Japan Institute for International Affairs.

The long-awaited return of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from China was celebrated by Canadians and non-Canadians.

This follows the release of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou after she signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice admitting wrongdoing in exchange for permission to return home. His heavily choreographed return to China couldn’t have been more contrasted with Korvig and Spavor.

Wearing the colors of a true patriot of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Meng spoke effusively of his return to the homeland and how the strength of China, the party and General Secretary Xi Jinping paved the way for his return. return.

The lack of information about his signed confession of wrongdoing in the fraud case and the release of the two Canadians allowed the Chinese Communist Party to reinforce the deeply rooted narrative of national humiliation at the hands of a led Western alliance. by the United States determined to stop China’s re-emergence on the world stage.

Yet China’s hostage diplomacy has not been an unqualified success, with the country’s unfavorable ratings in advanced countries at record levels, according to a June 30 survey by the Pew Research Center. Paradoxically, trade relations have continued to deepen with Canada, Australia, Japan and the United States despite Beijing’s tactics.

So what have we learned from this saga?

The big takeaway for Beijing is that hostage diplomacy can reach its national interests to a limited extent with friends and allies of the United States, with minimal economic costs.

However, he also revealed that hostage diplomacy and other forms of coercion can act as a catalyst for middle powers to work together and become resilient and proactive towards major powers.

Working with like-minded states, Canada formed a coalition that consistently raised the issue of hostage diplomacy when they met with their Chinese counterparts. It has cost China’s reputation and reaffirmed concerns about the CCP’s approach in foreign and domestic affairs.

Ottawa also developed the widely supported Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations that will serve as the basis for how advanced states protect themselves against further instances of hostage diplomacy.

By re-energizing middle-power cooperation, China inadvertently forced countries like Canada, Australia, Japan and EU countries to take more proactive steps to protect themselves.

Critically, the Biden administration continued to defend the release of Kovrig and Spavor, with Indo-Pacific Tsar Kurt Campbell telling Beijing that there would be no improvement in its relations with Washington if its allies were subjected to various forms of coercion.

For Canada and the other American allies, the main lesson is that they will have to calibrate their Chinese policy so as not to be used by Beijing in its attempts to fracture the American alliance system in the Indo-Pacific.

There is also the realization that much more needs to be done to add concrete and tangible sanctions to China or other states that engage in blatant hostage diplomacy and coercion.

Examples could include coordinated sanctions, travel restrictions for individuals and organizations directly involved in specific cases, or a proactive campaign to provide information to ordinary Chinese citizens through operations that go beyond the Great Firewall. .

Coupled with the CCP’s pullout of prominent CEOs, from Jack Ma of Alibaba Group Holding to Wang Jianlin of Dalian Wanda Group, Meng’s explicit exultation of Xi shows that the distinction between state and Chinese companies is becoming increasingly nebula, especially with high interest companies. at the party, like Huawei.

This dubious relationship highlights the need for free and open state businesses that invest in China – and Chinese business investment in their respective countries – to create bulwarks against Beijing-coordinated influence campaigns.

Canada and the other middle powers will need to be increasingly vigilant in their engagement with Beijing to ensure that, while continuing to benefit from Chinese growth, they hedge against overexposure as the Chinese power approaches.

Japan offers an important example of how to engage with China from a position of global strength, with Tokyo maintaining its alliance with Washington as a cornerstone of its security and supporting new initiatives like AUKUS and the Quad.

At the same time, Japan is investing in multilateralism through the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement and the Japan-EU Infrastructure and Connectivity Initiative, and through multilateral trade agreements. such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Agreement. Partnership.

Leaders of participating countries gather for a group photo at the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Regional Summit in Singapore in November 2018: Japan invests in multilateralism. © Reuters

Japan’s approach is both inclusive and exclusive, understanding that the best way to deal with China from a position of strength is to integrate Japan into a series of multilateral frameworks that shape the rules of a free Indo-Pacific. and open, in addition to a shared institutional framework and national interests.

By creating a critical economic, institutional and diplomatic mass, Japan is better placed and more resilient in the face of Chinese coercion.

While this is not a panacea when it comes to alleviating the challenges and seizing the opportunities offered by an increasingly assertive China, Canada and other middle powers should study the Japan’s approach to China to help them resist hostage diplomacy and other forms of coercion.