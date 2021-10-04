Pakistani Prime Minister vows to investigate mentioned citizens





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to “investigate” Pakistani citizens linked to a massive investigation into the hidden wealth of politicians around the world, after members of his entourage were implicated in the report.

One of Khan’s predecessors, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017 (Getty)

The so-called “Pandora Papers” investigation – involving some 600 media journalists including the Washington Post, the BBC and The Guardian – is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world .

Some 35 current and former world leaders are included in documents analyzed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) – facing allegations ranging from corruption to money laundering and global tax evasion.

In Pakistan, consistently ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world, members of Khan’s inner circle – including cabinet ministers and their families – are believed to secretly own companies and trusts holding millions of dollars.

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered in financial ‘havens,” Khan said in a long Twitter thread.

“My government will investigate all of our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis.”

Khan, who had run for office on an anti-corruption platform, said poverty levels around the world were fueled by corruption in tax havens, which he said embezzled funds from the general public.

He also criticized rich countries for not being “interested in preventing this large-scale looting or repatriating this looted money.”

The “Pandora Papers” are the latest in a series of massive financial leaks from the ICIJ, from the LuxLeaks in 2014, to the Panama Papers in 2016, to the Paradise Papers in 2017 and to the FinCen files in 2020.

One of Khan’s predecessors, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017 following allegations made in the Panama Papers.

In total, the ICIJ has found links between nearly 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and officials, including country leaders, ministers, ambassadors and others.

In most countries, the ICIJ points out, it is not illegal to have offshore assets or use shell companies to do business across national borders.

But such revelations are no less embarrassing for leaders who may have campaigned publicly against corruption – like Khan – or advocated austerity measures at home.

