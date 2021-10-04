Pashupati Paras urges Prime Minister Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on late Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan





On Sunday, October 3, Union Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bestow the Bharat Ratna Prize on the late Dalit leader and his brother Ram Vilas Paswan. Party leader Lok Janshakti further demanded to declare the LJP founder’s birthday as a public holiday in Bihar where he was from. In Patna, Union ministers told reporters: Our leader Ram Vilas Paswan has always focused on uplifting the oppressed. He was Union Minister under six prime ministers. His contribution to society cannot be forgotten. Therefore, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on him “. Pashupati Paras had also requested the highest civilian honor in the country from Paswan, who died on October 8, 2020. The same request was also raised by President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi. As LJP chief Chirag Paswan demanded Bharat Ratna for his late father, he wrote to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar asking for a recommendation. Tussel on the LJP symbol Pashupati Paras said: “I met Nitish Kumar today and asked him to install a life-size statue of the late Dalit leader in Patna. Referring to the election commission’s decision to suspend the LJP symbol amid a clash between him and Chirag, he replied that he was happy about it. the case is pending before the court ”. Earlier on October 26, the ECI froze the party name and symbol Lok Janshakti and informed that neither the now ousted leader Chirag Paswan, nor his uncle and the new party leader Pashupati Paras will be allowed to use the name. or the symbol of LJP. Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras are both invited to choose the names and symbols to be assigned to the nominees. It comes at a time when the nomination for the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats in Bihar is underway. By-elections for the two Assembly seats are scheduled for October 30 and the results will be announced on November 2. The LJP has six Lok Sabha MPs and Paras is the party leader in the House, as acknowledged by the president. (With ANI input) (Image: PTI)

