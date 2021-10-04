Governor emphasizes unity to meet challenges





LAHORE: The governor of Punjab, Ch Muhammad Sarwar, awarded the governor’s award to 30 personalities, including Maulana Fazlur Rahim, leader of Jamia-e-Asharfia, Kamran Lashari in the field of archeology and Syed Kausar Abbas for his efforts exceptional in favor of peace.

Speaking to the media, Ch Sarwar said there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan. He also addressed a function to Governors House. Religious figure Maulana Fazlur Rahim, social activist Mian Saeed Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais, Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan, Soomia Iqtadar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr Tariq Cheema, Dr Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kawthar Abbas, Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Prof. Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi received the Governor’s Award.

The governor said the current government believes in the rule of law and order in the country. It was decided to launch a campaign in the universities of Punjab to prevent crimes against women and raise their awareness. All sections of society must play their part in preventing incidents such as crimes against women, Ch Sarwar said, adding that only those who serve humanity survive.

It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play their part in the development and stability of the country. Pakistan currently faces many challenges which can be met through unity and solidarity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Resources are used for the development and prosperity of people in a transparent manner, he said.

He thanked those who have rendered outstanding service in various fields and congratulated them on receiving the Governor’s Award. He said there could be no greater service than the service of mankind.

Addressing the function, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of the Governor, said her life’s mission is only to serve humanity and the development and prosperity of the women she has worked for through the Foundation. Sarwar, the Peace Council and HunarGah. Today, the Sarwar Foundation is the largest charity in Pakistan providing clean drinking water to the people, she added.

