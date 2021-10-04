The scope for negotiation with China on the CPTPP

China’s recent request to start talks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has come as a surprise. While geopolitical tensions are at their highest, China is now formally seeking to adhere to the same trade pact often seen as designed to counter it.

For Australia, one of the main members of the CPTPP, all of this is particularly troublesome in the wake of not only the new AUKUS submarine deal with the United States and the United Kingdom, but also more one year of aggressive trade coercion from China and an even longer period. deep freeze in bilateral relations.

It is tempting for many in Australia to respond to China’s CPTPP offer with considerable skepticism, perhaps even cynicism that this is just a geopolitical maneuver.

The CPTPP rules have more than a small wiggle room, which means that the possibility of future Chinese membership is not necessarily as remote as it seems.

The timing of China’s offer may well be opportunistic. But China has been showing interest in CPTPP for years, with Xi Jinping report last year that China positively considered applying.

It’s a cliché that countries need to be able to walk (on security and geopolitics) and chew gum (on economy and cooperation) at the same time. But that’s exactly what Australia needs to do. And, to the extent possible, Australia should be prepared to encourage others to do so as well, including other CPTPP members, the United States and, indeed, China itself.

No one hopes to convert China to Australia’s economic (or democratic) system: it is enough to develop a modus vivendi which is better than active hostility. Australia doesn’t just trade with its friends, the democracies or the Anglosphere. Although it may be old-fashioned, a world of multi-faceted international interdependence offers all parties more opportunities to benefit from it and more reasons to foster stability.

It is often said that China absolutely cannot abide by the so-called CPTPP gold standard rules. But these are not incontestably correct principles, come down from the mountain. They reflect the inevitable compromises in international relations. And in reality, the CPTPP rules have more than a small wiggle room, meaning that the possibility of future Chinese membership is not necessarily as remote as it seems (see for example here and here for useful discussions).

Vietnam, after all, has broadly similar economic characteristics and is already a member. China is much bigger, so CPTPP members would be reluctant to give them the same flexibilities. Likewise, the stakes with China are much higher. A China applying more, rather than less, of the same rules would be better than not. And it would help to have more cooperative economic ballast in relationships, even if other things could go downhill. In any case, there is clearly room for negotiation.

Another problem is that many see China as moving down a path contrary to CPTPP market principles. But there is nothing to say that China will continue on its current path indefinitely. In some ways, China’s experience under Xi is one of the failed, rather than rejected, attempts at market-oriented reform. A slowdown in the economy could spur change. And there is plenty of time for that in the many years that the CPTPP negotiations would likely take. CPTPP offers China economic benefits and a way to ease at least some trade tensions with the West. Liberal-minded economic reformers may be on the back burner now, but the ongoing membership talks could prove useful to their longer-term cause.

What should Australia do then? Minister of Commerce Dan Tehan has already provided the first elements the correct answer, saying formal membership talks could only begin if ministerial contacts resumed and China abandons its (counterproductive) trade sanctions against Australia. Hes also noted that existing CPTPP members would need the confidence that any new member will implement the agreement in good faith, so given its recent track record, China will have a lot of work to do. Some might quibble as to whether dropping sanctions should be a precondition or left to initial membership talks. But there is no doubt that their removal will be necessary for anything to continue.

The ball was therefore, rightly, returned directly to the Chinese court. He can either demonstrate his seriousness and that he himself is willing to walk and chew gum at the same time. Or it can sacrifice a key potential plank for constructive economic engagement on the altar of short-term geopolitics.

Australia does not control any of this. But he can try to encourage China on the preferred path.

This could mean going further to signal that the prospect of a possible Chinese membership would in fact be a welcome development and that Australia would be prepared to actively work to recognize some leeway in the CPTPP rules rather than cling to it dogmatically. Australia can also encourage other CPTPP members, including Japan, to see it the same way. And Australia should encourage the United States not only to reverse the deal (another distant possibility), but also to take a similar perspective when it comes to China’s candidacy for membership.

Such a strategy would clearly show that Australia can benefit from cooperation with China on certain issues (climate being another), while having substantial and legitimate concerns on others (security, human rights). ). That Australia can accept that China plays a more important international role in some dimensions, even if it retreats in others.

It would also convey to anyone in Asia that might otherwise be shaken From the perspective of the AUKUS agreement that Australia is indeed still very capable of pursuing a nuanced strategy vis-à-vis China.