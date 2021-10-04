Pandora papers expose secret wealth, transactions of Aliyev, Zelenskiy and other world leaders





A new massive financial document leak has revealed how the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, along with hundreds of other politicians and billionaires around the world, are linked to companies that use offshore tax havens to hide wealth.

The offshore companies’ files, dubbed the Pandora Papers, involve some 35 current and former executives and more than 300 government officials.

The findings of the case review, the largest organized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), were released on October 3.

The investigation revealed that the family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and their close associates were secretly involved in real estate deals in Britain, almost entirely in London, worth nearly $ 700 million using companies offshore, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which is part of the ICIJ consortium.

Most of these properties were purchased for cash.

The records show how the Aliyevs, long accused of corruption in the South Caucasus country, bought a total of 17 properties, the BBC reported.

Aliyev’s son Heydar owned four apartment buildings in London’s Mayfair when he was just 11 years old.

A $ 44.7 million block was bought by a shell company owned by a family friend of the president in 2009, and was transferred a month later to Heydar.

Aliyev’s administration did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations, nor did his family members.

The secret archives also show that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his relatives were the beneficiaries of a network of offshore companies, some of which owned expensive properties in London, OCCRP reported.

He indicated that Zelenskiy and his partners in a television production company, Kvartal 95, have set up a network of offshore companies dating back to at least 2012. Among other things, the offshore were used by Zelenskiy’s associates to buy three Prime properties in the center of the British capital.

The documents also show that just before being elected in 2019 amid a wave of public anger against the country’s political class, Zelenskiy transferred his stake in a secret offshore company to his business partner who later became his main presidential aide.

And a deal was quickly made that would allow offshore to continue paying dividends to a company now owned by his wife.

A spokesperson for Zelenskiy declined to comment.

According to the OCCRP, other leaked offshore documents show that the unofficial third wife of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev received $ 30 million apparently for next to nothing.

The payment to Assel Kurmanbaeva follows a number of share transfers involving six offshore companies, almost all registered in the British Virgin Islands, a notorious haven for offshore secrecy, the investigative journalism group said.

The payment was structured as a sale, in which Kurmanbaeva gave up his stake in a company that appeared to be doing no business. She received the money two months after the death in 2010 of a man believed to be the confidant of Nazarbayev, an oligarch named Vladimir Ni, of a business taken over by his daughter.

Nazarbayev did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

The leak also links Russian President Vladimir Putin to secret assets in Monaco.

The Washington Post, which is part of the investigative consortium, reported the case of Svetlana Krivonogikh, a Russian woman who it claims became the owner of a Monegasque apartment through an offshore company incorporated in the Caribbean island of Tortola in April 2003, just weeks after giving birth to a daughter.

She was in a secret multi-year relationship with Putin at the time, the US newspaper said, citing Russian investigative newspaper Proekt.

Her 18-year-old daughter Krivonogikh and the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment.

In Pakistan, members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including ministers and their families, secretly own companies and trusts holding millions of dollars, the BBC reported.

The files also expose the offshore transactions of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and detail the financial activities of more than 130 billionaires from Russia, the United States, Turkey and other countries.

Many of the transactions in the documents do not involve any legal wrongdoing, but ICIJ’s Fergus Shiel said the leaked documents show the reality of what offshore companies can offer to help people hide money fishy or avoid tax. “

“They use these offshore accounts, these offshore trusts, to buy goods for hundreds of millions of dollars in other countries and to enrich their own families, at the expense of their citizens,” he added.

The publication of the Pandora Papers comes five years after the explosive Panama Papers investigation in 2016.

The ICJ has obtained the treasure of nearly 12 million confidential files from 14 financial services companies in countries such as the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland which have established companies screens and other nooks and crannies for customers. .

A team of more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets spent two years sifting through them, searching for sources and digging through court files and other public documents in dozens of countries.

