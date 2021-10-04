Why the Modi government shouldn’t replicate China while dreaming of making semiconductors in India

In the latest incarnation of the dream, Indian and Taiwanese officials are apparently in talks to attract a new factory worth up to $ 7.5 billion. The local government is likely to pay half the bill to build and equip such a project, Bloomberg News reported. While Taipei is keen to forge closer ties with New Delhi, facilitating the construction of a chip factory in South Asia is not high on its list of priorities. This is not because Taiwan is particularly protectionist, but because it does not see much of the exercise given India’s lack of expertise in the area.

Nevertheless, eager to continue the dialogue with an increasingly important partner, Taiwan could divide the hook and start looking for candidates.

What he is likely to find is that the challenges facing establishing an Indian chipmaking industry today are the same as at the turn of the century. A reliable and stable supply of electricity is the most crucial part of semiconductor manufacturing, but one that the nation struggles to provide. The process is so delicate that even the briefest power outage or power surge can trigger a shutdown that takes hours or days to reset. The plentiful water supply, transport infrastructure and experienced staff are among the other stumbling blocks.

Gone are the days when designing a component means actually building it. The rise of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Qualcomm Inc. is proof of this. The latter designs the most advanced smartphone chips in the world, using sophisticated software and the best engineers, but only a handful of its workforce would have the skills to run a factory. TSMC, meanwhile, stayed out of the design business and left that to customers.

Today India has a large pool of chip designer talent, but the list of process engineers is much shorter and certainly not long enough to run a Taiwanese front-end chip factory where microscopic transistors are etched. on silicon.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Make in India campaign, dozens of new factories have been opened or expanded across the country, many of which are run by Taiwanese electronics giants. This trend has reinforced the belief that local production is a way to sell more goods there. But it turns out that imposing a high tariff on imported smartphones is a bigger incentive to build locally, even Apple Inc.’s iPhones being assembled on land.

Companies like Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. developed in India because the country already had an established electronics assembly business where margins are slim and labor costs are high and the required manpower was in place. Tariffs have shifted the economic needle enough to justify the expansion. The same cannot be said of fleas. There is no local history of production, so tariffs would only push prices up, not stimulate a wave of relocation.

It’s also evident that India’s new chip push comes amid growing rivalry with China, a country that has already committed tens of billions of dollars to becoming a semiconductor powerhouse. Yet New Delhi should learn from Beijing’s mistakes and rethink its eagerness to follow suit. The world’s largest nation, and the world’s second-largest economy, mainly produces basic memory chips and a small amount of processors using technology over ten years old. When it comes to semiconductors, India certainly doesn’t want to replicate China.

Instead, he hopes to be the next Taiwan. And that won’t happen either. In fact, he’s already repeatedly failed deals worth around $ 5 billion each.

Now, for at least the third time in two decades, India is rekindling its dreams of being a player in the chip business to enable the country to move its economy up the value chain, from simple assembly to labor-intensive with high-tech manufacturing. We imagine that TSMC is high among the targets given that it is the world leader and has a client list that includes Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia Corp. and even Intel Corp. The Hsinchu-based company could politely decline, however, as it is already expanding at home, has innovated in the United States, and plans to open a new factory in Germany.

A smaller rival United Microelectronics Corp., however, might be curious to consider what New Delhi has to offer. It has a lower spending budget, slimmer margins, and older technology, so it has a much bigger appetite for considering what sweeteners might be available. But India should also be wary of any entity that settles down purely because of the largesse that is being distributed.

But India may be chasing the wrong types of business. Eager to get their name in a press release alongside iconic names, generations of Indian rulers seem to have forgotten a far more appropriate combination: packaging and chip testing.

For semiconductor snobs, outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) is seen as the low end part of the process compared to the expensive lithographic steps that create the underlying component. It is the multi-billion dollar, state-of-the-art factories that handle the manufacturing of faceplates, while the more discreet factories test for defects, tie up the wires, and then wrap them in protective packaging. It might not sound sexy, but it’s still a very technical and crucial aspect of the making.

Fortunately for Taipei and New Delhi, the world leaders in packaging and testing are based in Taiwan. After merging with local competitors, ASE Technology Holding Co., based in Kaohsiung, is number one and Powertech Technology Inc., based in Hsinchu, fourth.

And ASE may be looking for an excuse to diversify further. The recent electricity crisis in China forced the Taiwanese company to shut down its Kunshan plant outside Shanghai for nearly five days. Such scandals are rare, but with rising labor costs and escalating electricity and pollution problems in China, now is the time for ASE to consider innovating in India.

New Delhi might think it wants a chip factory to fulfill a long-held dream, but the government had better save its money and attract more suitable partners for testing and assembly.

Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Bloomberg News.

This story was posted from a feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

