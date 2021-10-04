Sunak to unveil half a billion more in support to help people find work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than $ 500 million in new funds to help people return to work as he seeks to stem the lingering turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Sunak is focused on securing new or better jobs as the government comes under sustained pressure from a major squeeze in living standards.

The additional funding comes from Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from the Conservative ranks over the historically high tax burden.

Funding for the new package will not be defined until the expenditure review and budget later this month.

Mr Sunak will use his speech at the Conservatives’ conference in Manchester on Monday to outline his vision of shaping the economy around the forces of science, technology and the imagination.

The Chancellor will pledge to make the UK the most exciting place on earth through improved infrastructure, improved skills and investment in science.

He will announce that the new funding will be used to help workers exiting the leave scheme and the unemployed over 50 to return to work, while the youth starter scheme will also be extended.

The chancellors’ speech comes at a difficult time for the economy, with warnings of a cost of living crisis for some households facing rising energy bills, price hikes in stores and a reduction of universal credit.

Household budgets will take another blow next April when national insurance contributions increase 1.25% to help fund the NHS and social care.

Ahead of his first in-person speech at the conference as Chancellor, Mr Sunak said he was ready to double down on his pledge to do whatever it takes to recover from Covid-19.

He said the leave program was protecting 11 million jobs and the UK was experiencing one of the strongest and fastest recoveries of any major economy in the world.

The bonus of 3,000 for new apprentices will be extended until the end of January (PA)

He added: But the job is not done yet and I want to make sure our economy is fit for the future, and that means providing the support and skills people need to work and move forward in life. .

The start-up program helping young people benefiting from universal credit will be extended until March next year as part of these measures.

The 3,000 incentive for new apprentices will be extended until the end of January.

People who have left their leave and who benefit from universal credit will also be given priority for job search assistance under the job search assistance program until the end of the year.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the package would do nothing to offset Chancellors’ tax hikes, the cost of living crisis and universal credit cuts that are expected to hit millions of families of workers.

Matthew Fell, chief political director of the Confederation of British Industry, said: Business will welcome the Chancellors’ plan for jobs shifting from leave to economic recovery.

With record vacancies and widespread labor shortages, the success of this package will be measured by its ability to get people back to work.

The Chancellor’s speech comes after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg says taxation has reached the limit and the PM insisted there was no more fierce opponent and more zealous than me for unnecessary tax increases.

In the other keynote speech at Monday’s conference, Lord Frost will warn the European Union that the Northern Ireland protocol risks undermining the Good Friday deal.

He believes the threshold to trigger Article 16 has been reached, which could allow him to suspend parts of the agreement.

Lord Frost will tell Brussels that tinkering around the edges will not solve the problems with the protocol and will urge the EU to be more ambitious in finding solutions to problems with post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has indicated that all UK electricity will come from green sources by 2035.

The Times reported that it would use his speech on Wednesday to embark on a massive investment program in renewable and nuclear energy as the country moves away from coal and gas.

In June, the National Grid Electricity Systems Operator said Britain was already on the verge of times when it would operate without fossil fuels and with 100% zero carbon electricity in just four years.

Mr Johnson told The Times: We have to go back to nuclear, we have to increase our production of clean energy. This will reduce the cost of energy and the cost of transportation.