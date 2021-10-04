Former Congo Minister Calls for JPC Investigation into Amazon Corruption Case | Ranchi News





Ranchi: National Congress Secretary General and former Union Minister Tarik Anwar has called for a Joint Parliamentary Inquiry (JPC) into Amazon’s corruption accusation that has surfaced recently, prompting the central government to initiate an investigation.

Last month, a whistleblower blew the lid on murky deals allegedly made by legal representatives of the global e-commerce company. The company, accused of paying bribes to Indian officials, announced an independent internal investigation saying it has zero tolerance for corruption.

Taking on Narendra Modi’s government on Sunday during his visit to Ranchi, Anwar said: Na khaunga, na khane dunga invented by our prime minister after coming to power in 2014, has now become a jumla (joke) popular in the country passing the growing trend of corruption in this government. Even when the Rafale deal scam erupted, Congress called for a JPC investigation and we are demanding the same now in the Amazon corruption scandal. If the Union government has nothing to hide, it must accept it.

Anwar said the Amazon corruption scandal amounted to over Rs 8,000 crore and accused the Modi government of being hand in hand. The Modi government’s governance mantra is first to destroy existing businesses in the country and then sell / lease to his friends, he said, referring to the recent national monetization pipeline whereby the government Union has decided to open doors to private actors from PSUs, banks and railways among others.

All of the country’s assets built over the past 75 years have now been put up for sale by Narendra Modi’s government, which has failed to create jobs, he said.

Alleging the BJP-led government to be hand in hand with drug traffickers, he said the recent drug transport from the Adani-run port in Gujarat was testimony to this. If this is Gujarat’s development model, the country should oppose it. By denying jobs to young people in this country, the Modi government is pushing them into drugs, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ranchi/ex-cong-minister-seeks-jpc-probe-into-amazon-bribery-case/articleshow/86737508.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos