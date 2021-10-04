Report: Michael Flynn Received $ 200,000 In Undisclosed Secret Payments





Michael Flynn, the former general and former Trump adviser who thinks companies could put the Covid vaccine in the dressing, reportedly received a total of $ 200,000 in undisclosed secret payments in 2014 and 2015 for consulting he had made on a construction plan of 40 nuclear power plants. in the Middle East, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported.

The nuclear plan, which never materialized, reportedly involved companies from the United States, France, Canada and Russia building and operating nuclear power plants in Arab countries. According to SpyTalk, a site operated by national security reporter Jeff Stein, the newspaper reported that an audit of a Dutch transportation company revealed the payment to Flynn.

Flynn came to the White House as Donald Trump’s national security adviser in early 2017, but quickly resigned in disgrace after lying to the FBI about his interactions with the then Russian Ambassador to the States. United, Sergey Kislyak, as well as his work as a lobbyist and consultant to the government of Turkey. Robert Mueller’s team filed a complaint against Flynn, and he pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI regarding his work for Turkey and his contacts with Russia while he was Trump’s campaign advisor in 2016 Trump then granted Flynn full and unconditional pardon in November 2020.

The NRC said the $ 200,000 in payments to Flynn came from a US company linked to the project, ACU Strategic Partners, which paid him with money received from Mammoet, according to internal Dutch and US documents that the newspaper has obtained.

In 2017, SpyTalk reported in Newsweek that Flynn was involved in the project, working as an unpaid advisor to ACU although he did not disclose this information on his initial financial disclosure form or in an amended version. later in the form. At that time, officials told Newsweek that Flynn was reimbursed between $ 10,000 and $ 15,000 for travel expenses related to his stay in the Middle East. The report led to investigations by two House committees that found Flynn had not disclosed his meetings with Middle Eastern officials linked to the nuclear project.

According to SpyTalk, who spoke to the NRC reporter who first revealed the story, Carola Houtekamer, Flynn did not respond to requests for comment.

These previously unknown payments to Flynn are no small feat. It is essential that public officials disclose any past activity they have carried out as paid lobbyists to a foreign company or government before entering public service. Especially for someone in such a powerful position as National Security Advisor, transparency is imperative – which is why disclosure forms and laws about it exist. Failure to disclose this information can erode public confidence and have dangerous implications for national security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/michael-flynn-nuclear-middle-east-secret-payments-1236261/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos