The Chinese Communist Party exercises tighter control over the country’s internet giants





BEIJING (AP) The ruling Communist Party is strengthening political control over China’s internet giants and exploiting their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on US and European technology.

Anti-monopoly and data security measures that began in late 2020 have rocked the industry, which thrived for two decades with little regulation. Investor nervousness has reduced the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba, gaming and social media operator Tencent, and other tech giants by more than $ 1.3 trillion.

The party says the fight against monopolies will be a priority until 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards. President Xi Jinping’s government seems likely to stay the course even if economic growth suffers, say businessmen, lawyers and economists. These companies are global leaders in their innovation sectors, yet the executives are ready to crush them all, said Mark Williams, chief economist for Asia at Capital Economics. The crackdown reflects Xis’ public focus on reviving the party’s original mission of leading economic and social development, said Steve Tsang, a Chinese policy scholar at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. He said it could also help Xi politically if, as expected, he runs for a third five-year term as party leader. Chinese leaders do not want to re-impose direct control of the economy but want private sector companies to align with the ruling party’s plans, said Lester Ross, Beijing bureau chief at law firm WilmerHale. What worries them are companies getting too big and too independent from the party, Ross said. Chinese internet companies and their billionaire founders, including Alibaba Jack Ma and Tencent Holdings Pony Ma, are among the biggest global success stories of the past two decades. Alibaba is the largest e-commerce company, while Tencent operates the popular WeChat messaging service. But party plans focus on robots, chips, and other hardware, so these companies are rushing to show their loyalty by pumping billions of dollars into them. The ruling parties’ campaign is prompting warnings that the world could decouple or divide into separate markets with incompatible technology. Products from China would not work in the United States or Europe, and vice versa. Innovation and efficiency would suffer. US restrictions on Chinese access to telecommunications and other technologies have not helped.

Alibaba BABA,

-2.60%

said it would invest $ 28 billion to develop operating system software, processor chips and network technology. The company has pledged $ 1 billion to support 100,000 developers and tech startups over the next three years.

Last year, Tencent 700,

-0.69%

promised to invest $ 70 billion in digital infrastructure. Meituan 3690,

-3.97% ,

an e-commerce, delivery and services platform, has raised $ 10 billion to develop autonomous vehicles and robots. Chinese officials recognize that the campaign comes at an economic cost but are unwilling to speak out, Tsang said. Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping: Your policies are going to hurt China? Investors, many of whom are burned by the decline in tech stocks, are keeping their money on the sidelines. Tencents’ market cap of $ 575 billion is down $ 350 billion from its February high, a drop equal to more than the total value of Nike Inc. or Pfizer Inc. Japans Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, an early investor in Alibaba, said on Aug.11 that he would postpone the new deals with China. Softbank has invested $ 11 billion in ride-sharing service Didi Global, whose share price has fallen by a third since its U.S. stock market debut on July 30. The crackdown began in November when Beijing ordered Ant Group, part of Alibaba’s online payment service Alipay, to postpone its stock exchange debuts in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The company, which offers online savings and investing services, has been urged to scale back its plans and install bank-like systems to control borrowers and manage loan risks. Industry analysts have lowered forecasts of the expected market value of ants. Opinion:Xi Jinping longs for power, even if it means hurting business Meanwhile, the Xis government is tightening control over the data collected by private companies over the public, especially at Alibaba and Tencent, which have hundreds of millions of users. Chinese leaders view information about its 1.4 billion people as a tool for better understanding the public and the economy and a potential risk to the safety of private hands. A law that goes into effect Nov. 1 sets security standards, prohibits companies from disclosing information without customer permission, and tells them to limit the amount they collect. Unlike data protection laws in Western countries, Chinese rules say nothing about limiting government or ruling party access to personal information. Beijing is also accused of using its public data store in a crackdown on Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in China’s northwest Xinjiang region. Very lax until a few months ago, China has become one of the most active and powerful jurisdictions in the regulation of the digital economy, wrote Angela Zhang, anti-monopoly expert at the faculty of law. from the University of Hong Kong, in an article this month. In April, Alibaba was fined 18.3 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) for offenses that included banning vendors who wanted to use its platforms from doing business with Alibaba’s competitors. Units of Alibaba, Tencent, live streaming site Kuaishou, microblogging platform Sina Weibo, and social media site Xiaohongshu were also fined for distributing sexually suggestive stickers or short videos of sex. ‘children. Music service Tencents has been ordered to end exclusivity contracts with suppliers. Beijing is also using the crackdown to narrow China’s politically sensitive wealth gap by pushing tech giants to share their wealth with employees and consumers. Didi DIDI,

-2.70% ,

Meituan and other delivery and ride-sharing companies were ordered in May to reduce the fees charged to drivers and improve their benefits and safety. Meituan CEO Wang Xing has pledged to donate $ 2.3 billion to environmental and social initiatives. Tencents Ma pledged $ 2 billion to charity. Alibaba has pledged to spend 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion) on job creation, rural development and other initiatives to support Xis’ common prosperity campaign.

Such income redistribution plans are reminiscent of mass mobilization and populist strategies of the 1950s and 1960s under then-leader Mao Zedong, Zhang wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/chinas-communist-party-exerting-tighter-control-over-the-countrys-internet-giants-01633320070 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos