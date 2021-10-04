ayodhya: Smart Ayodhya will take center stage at the UP pavilion to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: Ayodhya’s smart city project will be the focus of the three-day New Urban India event to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The development model will be placed in the center of the UP pavilion which bears the theme Naye Bharat Ka Naya Uttar Pradesh Badla Nagriya Parivesh. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in attendance.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon said Ayodhya’s smart city model will be surrounded by symbols of flagship development programs launched by the Center, including Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat mission, AMRUT mission, the Smart City project, urban transport, the national livelihood mission and the metro. railway project. Thirty states will participate in the event, which will see the unveiling of 100 technologies.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ letter to the state government for comment on rolling out a comprehensive plan for Ayodhya as a key religious tourism center in the country. Plans in Temple City are ramping up as UP heads to high-stakes polls early next year.

The three-day event is jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Urban Development, UP government as part of the Centers initiative to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence . PM Modi is to hand over the keys of houses built under PMAY (urban) to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts and will also interact with them.

A table book on 75 success stories in 10 smart cities will also be inaugurated by Modi. The PM will also devote 75 projects within the framework of the Smart Cities and AMRUT program. As part of the smart city project, 15 projects of Rs 1,537 crore will be devoted and the foundation of 30 projects of Rs 1,256 crore will be carried out.

After the inauguration of the events, many seminars and webinars will be organized by the government. The program is expected to bring together many Union ministers, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, his deputy Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.

