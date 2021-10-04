With Trump sidelined and Biden floundering, has the Virginia GOP found its mojo?





For a politician, having a worse enemy is much better than having a strong ally.

It’s not easy to wake up your village without a Grendel to defeat. You have to come up with boring stuff like ideas for better ways to govern or how to fix what isn’t working.

Virginia Democrats have had an impressive decade, galvanized over the past five years by the sneering and orange threat of Donald Trump. It was like catnip animating a coalition of Democrats, independent allies and even Republicans repelled by Trump’s contempt for common decency or constitutional standards and the way he emptied the party’s traditional conservative ethics. .

So you can see why former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, this year’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is pining for the bad old days of Trump’s presidency as he tries to get his old job back.

As if McAuliffes Trump-baiting weren’t already blatant in his publicity, won over media and stump speeches, it became his mantra during the second and final debate in Virginia’s off-year governors race last week. . McAuliffe invoked Trump’s name 14 times in less than an hour, hoping to handcuff him to GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Being cheated had clearly frustrated Youngkin in their first debate two weeks earlier. It showed in her exasperated, flushed face in front of a statewide TV audience. But last week Youngkin had done his homework and turned the tide on The Macker midway through the hour-long debate, possibly using a gaming app.

Terry, you just made the people of Las Vegas a lot of money, Youngkin told his rival after a flurry of references to Trump. There’s an over-and-under tonight on how many times you’re going to say Donald Trump, and it was 10, and you just walked through it.

Then he turned to McAuliffe and twisted the knife.

I know you wish you weren’t, because the polls show I’m ahead, but you’re running against me, Youngkin said. Let’s leave Terry McAuliffe versus Glenn Youngkin and let the voters of Virginia decide who they want their next governor to be.

Youngkin took a little liberty in claiming he was the leader. While it has gained ground from midsummer polls, recent independent public polls show a stalemate.

A University of Mary Washington poll showed Youngkin had a slight advantage among likely voters, but McAuliffe with a similar statistically insignificant advantage among the larger sample of registered voters.

Likewise, a poll by the Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University showed a deadlocked race and portents of low Democratic participation.

Both polls questioned registered and probable voters from September 7 to 13 and the results were within the margin of error. But they both make it sound like the Virginia GOP may have found their long lost mojo.

One huge factor is that Trump is neither in power nor on the ballot. He is a character (and threat) greatly diminished from a year ago, when it was clear he would attempt (and indeed did) attempt extraordinary means to overturn an election and stay. in power.

It’s a more favorable environment for Republicans than any election (in Virginia) during the Trump years, Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at Mary Washington, said of the results of his college poll. And Youngkin himself doesn’t generate the hostility other Republicans have in statewide contests.

While the poll suggests McAuliffe does slightly better among the larger sample polled, Youngkin is slightly stronger among respondents who are determined to vote. And his votes cast, no good vibes and good wishes, which win the election.

Another Democratic problem is that Joe Biden is the president, and his recent record is a buzzkill. Polls consistently show his job approval ratings underwater, especially since the calamitous military exit from Afghanistan and the Taliban coming to power almost overnight, escalating chaos along the way. U.S.-Mexico border, China’s unchecked global strategic and economic gains, and a squeaky response to the summer spike in COVID-19 infections. Mix in the Democrats ‘inability to pass one of their legislative priorities despite control from both the White House and Congress and unfortunate disarray ahead of a critical October 18 deadline to raise nations’ debt ceilings and avoiding a financial disaster and its little wonder it is a discouraging season for them.

Conversely, the motivation of GOP Virginia woebegone is simple: survival. Almost a dozen years after his last statewide victory and, since last year, completely excluded from power to an extent not seen since 1969, this fall’s defeat in the harshest conditions Supporters for years could doom the GOP to generational uselessness in an indelible Virginia. .

Republicans are hungry, motivated to win something statewide after being left out for over a decade. They see that this time they have a real chance, said Mark Rozell, Dean of Schar School at GMU.

He noted red flags for Democrats in the Post / GMU poll. Youngkin held a 20 percentage point advantage in northern Virginia suburbs, such as Prince William County, which have been integral to Democratic victories since 2005. Youngkin also had an 8 point advantage among independent voters.

It’s a very telling statistic, Rozell said. McAuliffe is going to have to find this intensity factor to mobilize the Democrats at the grassroots as they were during the Trump era. Right now that doesn’t seem to be working with him telling voters to look at Youngkin and see Trump.

Also in favor of Youngkins is a Virginia trend in which the White House party rarely wins the governor’s office. The only exception in the past 44 years has been 2013 when McAuliffe was elected a year after President Barack Obama was reelected.

Finally, there is Princess Blanding, a third contestant. Running under the banner of the Liberation Party, she could be a deeply sympathetic figure to some black voters. Her brother was Marcus David Peters, an unarmed black man who was fatally shot in a 2018 confrontation with police in Richmond during a mental health crisis. The two percentage points she collected in the UMW poll aren’t striking, but any dilution of the Democrat-leaning African-American vote in the low-turnout governorate election in Virginia is dangerous for McAuliffe in such a tight race. .

With Election Day still four weeks away, however, it’s time for Youngkin to stumble. And there are plenty of trap wires.

A new Texas anti-abortion law that virtually banned the procedure there and that Florida and other states are considering has thrilled abortion right supporters who viewed a secret video of Youngkin promising to commit an offense against access to abortion if elected.

His opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates could prove troublesome in a state where, according to the Post / GMU poll, two in three adults support mandatory vaccines for teachers and school staff. This is considerably higher than the national average of 59 percent. Although Youngkin himself was vaccinated and encouraged others to do the same, when pressed during last week’s debate, he said he supported mandatory vaccinations against mumps, measles and mumps. rubella but not for COVID-19, appearing to suggest that there is not enough data on new vaccines.

And there is the delicate tightrope walk he attempts in his relationship with Trump. Repudiating Trump and Youngkin risks alienating his MAGA masses; embrace Trump and he destroys his carefully calibrated pitch to suburban swing voters as a non-threatening moderate. A misstep either way could sink it, and that’s a factor that’s not entirely under Youngkins’ control or ability to escape.

During last week’s debate, pressed by moderator Chuck Todd, Youngkin said he would back Trump if he was the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Also last month, about 19 minutes after a radio interview began, Trump was asked about Youngkin. Trump, who has repeatedly backed Youngkin, said he liked him. But then, in a distinctly Trump way, he made his blessing transactional.

The only guys who win are those who embrace the MAGA movement, Trump said. They have to kiss her.

