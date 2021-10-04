PM Imran launches Kamyab Pakistan program today





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Kamyab Pakistan (KPP) program on Monday (today). the lives of marginalized segments of society.

ISLAMABAD: With the aim of facilitating vulnerable segments of society, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate an ambitious Kamyab Pakistan (KPP) program on Monday (today).

Under the flagship program, the government will provide 1.4 trillion rupees in micro-loans to 3.7 million households across the country.

The KPP will be deployed in phases. In the first phase, loans will be provided to deserving families in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and disadvantaged areas of Punjab and Sindh.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to empower the masses, the government has taken multiple initiatives, which aim to reduce poverty, create jobs and provide affordable housing to the people.

The KPP initiative was designed to transform the lives of marginalized segments of society. The program will disburse Rs 1.4 trillion in microcredits to the poorest of the poor, providing them with much-needed financial support to improve their livelihoods. Funding under the KPP will only be extended to families whose cumulative average monthly income does not exceed Rs 50,000 per month.

This is the first such program in Pakistan’s history in which banks are connected to the lowest income segment through microfinance institutions. KPP, a brainchild of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, is based on the concept of financial empowerment, that is, creating opportunities to improve the financial health of people with limited access to resources.

The finance minister said the government is firmly committed to not providing fish to the poor but teaching them how to catch one for a sustainable lifestyle under the umbrella of KPP. The entire KPP paradigm will change the lives of disadvantaged people in Pakistan over the years. The program is based on the most innovative funding structure in recent times.

What is the Kamyab Pakistan program?

The KPP has five components namely (i) Kamyab Kissan (ii) Kamyab Karobar (iii) Naya Pakistan low cost housing (iv) Kamyab Hunarmand and (v) Sehatmand Pakistan.

Under the first 3 components, micro-loans will be disbursed among eligible people registered with Ehsaas Data, scientifically collected via the National Socio-Economic Register (NSER).

The last two components of the KPP will be integrated into existing government initiatives. Kamyab Hunarmand is designed to fit into the government’s ongoing skills development program to provide educational and vocational training to our talented young people.

The KPP also includes a user-friendly portal called Kamyab Pakistan Information System (KPIS). The portal will be integrated with the Ehsaas and Nadra databases for the verification of the eligibility of the beneficiaries in order to allow the executing agencies (i.e. MfP) to finalize the funding modalities in the most suitable way. efficient and most transparent.

KPP will complement the government’s efforts to fight inflation by enabling the masses to improve their livelihoods.

The KPP is a real dispensation from a responsible state to elevate its poor and vulnerable segments by emphasizing a “bottom-up approach” to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/373832-pm-imran-to-inaugurate-kamyab-pakistan-programme-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos