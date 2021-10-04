Modi’s government bridges the gap between rich and poor: Anurag Thakur





Hamirpur (HP), October 4 (UNI) Narendra Modi’s government in India is bridging the gap between rich and poor and many pro-poor measures have been taken to change their lifestyles so that they can lead a peaceful and happy life. Stating this during a visit to the Nadaun District Assembly constituency on Sunday evening before leaving for New Delhi via Dharamshala, Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur that the central government has took roads, electricity, water, health for seven years to bridge the gap between rich and poor and ensure the development of ordinary people. Particular emphasis was placed on education, housing and other basic amenities. After opening the bank accounts of around 43 million people nationwide, Narendra Modi’s government is putting funds from various social assistance schemes directly into the accounts of these people. Earlier, he inaugurated three upgraded Chamarda-Rattian, Manpul-Bharmoti and Paniyali-Samjal roads at a cost of around Rs. 6 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna in Nadaun Assembly constituency. Addressing a public meeting in Bharmoti after the inauguration of these roads, Thakur said he said the central government is providing an adequate budget for the overall development of rural areas. In addition to the MNREGA and the 15th Finance Committee, direct funds are also provided to the Panchayats through other programs. He said the institutions of the Panchayati Raj should make good use of this budget and put more and more shelves in the Gram Sabhas. He said that a record increase has been made in the budget of the MNREGA. Panchayat representatives must register people working under the MNREGA with the Labor Protection Board so that they can also benefit from the various social protection schemes managed by the council. Referring to the Clean India campaign led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports this month, Anurag Singh Thakur urged Panchayat representatives to make the cleanliness campaign a mass movement with public participation at the grassroots level. village, so that Swachh Bharat can be reached. Previously, the Union Minister had inspected the construction works of the under construction complex of the Government Medical College Dr. Radhakrishnan in Jol Sappad and issued the necessary guidelines for officials. During the visit, officials from the medical faculty and the company that is building the new campus gave detailed information about the faculty to Anurag Singh Thakur. The Union Minister said that after the establishment of the AIIMS in Bilaspur, the PGI Satellite Center in Una and new medical schools in Hamirpur, Chamba and Nahan, the people of the state would no longer have to go out for treatment. On this occasion, he interacted with the workers and paid tribute to the workers who did commendable work. BJP District Chairman Baldev Sharma, HRTC Vice Chairman Vijay Agnihotri, State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairman Vandana Yogi, BJP officials DC Debashweta Banik, SP Dr. Aakriti Sharma, Director of Dr. Suman Yadav Medical College, Medical College Hospital K MS Dr. Ramesh Chauhan and other officers were also present. UNI / CSS / 0728

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/~/modi-govt-is-bridging-the-gap-between-rich-and-poor-anurag-thakur/States/news/2523963.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos