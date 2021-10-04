United States condemns China for provocative air sorties in Taiwan defense zone | China

The United States condemned China for its provocative and destabilizing military activities after Beijing sent nearly 100 fighter jets and bombers into Taiwan’s air defense zone. over three consecutive days.

The United States is deeply concerned about the provocative military activity of the People’s Republic of China near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability, the department spokesman said. of US State Ned Price in a statement.

We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.

Beijing celebrated its National Day on Friday with its largest show of air force against Taiwan to date, rocking the democratic autonomous island of 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

This was followed by another record-breaking foray of 39 planes on Saturday, and at least 16 more on Sunday, said Taiwan, which accused Beijing of intimidating and undermining regional peace.

It is evident that the world, the international community, increasingly rejects such behavior on the part of China, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who has repeatedly said Taiwan would appreciate international intelligence and security assistance but did not specifically ask for military involvement, said the incursions were threatening.

Taiwan Democrats 23 million people live under threat of invasion by China, which considers the island its territory and has vowed to capture it one day, by force if necessary.

Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who said it sees the island as already independent and not part of one China.

Under President Xi Jinping, Chinese fighter jets are increasingly entering Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Over the past two years, Beijing has started sending large sorties to Taiwan’s ADIZ almost daily, often to signal its discontent at key times and to regularly keep Taipei’s aging fighter fleet under pressure.

Various analyzes of flight data have also shown an increasing use of nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in targeting flights from Taiwan.

With recent activity in Taiwanese ADIZ, I have plotted the last 3 months of incursions, with data aggregated by week. It shows a pattern leading up to the last days. Data from @MoNDefense. pic.twitter.com/n0sACNf7YZ – Amelia (@ameliairheart) October 2, 2021

Xi described Taiwan’s integration into the mainland as inevitable. The Global Times, a state-backed tabloid that publishes in English, described the weekend’s outings on Sunday as a demonstration of the PLA’s strong ability to form a wartime air attack.

The increase in the number of planes showed the operational capabilities of the PLA air force, he said in an editorial.

The PLA is sieging Taiwan with a show of force as it did in Beijing in 1949. The future of the situation across the Taiwan Strait is beyond doubt. The initiative of when and how to resolve the Taiwan issue is firmly in the hands of the Chinese mainland.

US military officials have started to speak openly about fears that China might consider what was previously unthinkable and invade. While there is a broad consensus that China will step on Taiwan, the timing and nature of such action is hotly debated among analysts and government figures.

Protecting Taiwan has become a rare bipartisan issue in Washington, and a growing number of Western countries like Britain have started joining the United States in freedom of navigation exercises to push back China’s claims to the sea. of South China and the Taiwan Strait.

Price reiterated that the United States will continue to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defense capability.

The United States’ commitment to Taiwan is strong and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, he said.

Last month, during the annual United States-Australia ministerial consultation (Ausmin), senior ministers declared their mutual intention to strengthen ties with Taiwan, which they described as a leading democracy and an essential partner for both countries.

This came just days after the announcement of a new trilateral security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (Aukus), aimed at countering the aggression from China, which sparked questions in London about the UK’s potential involvement in the war. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not ruled out action by the UK if China invades or attacks Taiwan.