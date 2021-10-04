71% of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders blame Trump for rising discrimination: poll





A large majority of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) believe former President Donald Trump is to blame for increased discrimination against their communities, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Politico / Morning Consult, found that 71% of AAPI adults said Trump was a major or minor reason for hostility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the different ethnic groups in the survey, 66% of Chinese respondents cited Trump as a major reason for discrimination. The Japanese and Koreans followed closely behind, with 63% and 59% blaming Trump, respectively.

Pacific Islanders were the least likely to point the finger at Trump, although 55% still said he played a significant role. In addition, AAPI citizens and non-citizens had a 20 percentage point difference (74% to 54%, respectively) in saying that Trump was a reason for increased discrimination, according to the poll.

The survey included responses from 2,000 AAPI adults during the month of June and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus two percentage points.

The results of the investigation come after anti-Asian hate crimes rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the virus first hit the United States over a year ago, Trump started calling it “the Chinese virus”, “the Kung-Flu” and other similar terms. Shortly after tweeting such phrases for the first time, studies show that the number of COVID-related social media posts with anti-Asian hashtags increased dramatically. According to a study published by Stop AAPI Hate in June, more than 9,000 hate crime incidents have been reported in the past year.

A majority of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders believe Trump is to blame for increased discrimination against their communities, a new poll shows. Here, protesters take part in an anti-Asian violence awareness rally in Los Angeles on March 13. RINGO CHIU / AFP / Getty Images

In March, violence against AAPIs was further highlighted when a gunman in Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian women, at several spas. Democratic Representative Judy Chu, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, responded to the rise in AAPI violence by accusing Trump of using inflammatory rhetoric.

“[Trump] used these terms “Chinese virus”, “Wuhan virus” and even “kung flu”. And as a result, anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents have increased exponentially, “Chu said after the Atlanta attack.” What we saw yesterday is a result of that.

Cliff Li, head of the Asian American Republicans National Committee, told Politico on Sunday that Trump’s rhetoric made many Asian conservatives feel excluded from politics and instead pledged allegiance to Democratic President Joe Biden.

“A lot of people get confused and really hurt because of it. Some conservatives think, ‘We’re part of the team, but why did you suddenly turn on us? “” Li told the media outlet. “So, you know, feeling like they were being used.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment, but has not received a response in time for publication.

