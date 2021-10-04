Turkey could be on the dawn of a new era

Turkey’s policy of ending the pandemic feels like a dinner party on the verge of derailment, with rumors of early elections, new parties appearing every few weeks, an irritable host preventing the decline and a line of ‘waiting for potential successors waiting behind the scenes.

Mix lingering economic gloom and an impending constitutional overhaul, and for the first time in two decades, a visionary leader would appear to have a real opportunity to step forward and bring Turkey into a new era as the republic takes the lead. towards its 100th anniversary in 2023.

Start with the explosion of new players in the race. In 2018 Turkey saw the launch of two political parties. The following year, the number jumped 50%, to three. In the more than 20 months since, however, 40 political parties have sprung up (27 in 2020; 13 so far this year), as detailed by Balkan Insight reporter Hamdi Firat Buyuk last week. .

The new outfits run the gamut, from Kemalist to Islamist, from the far left to the liberal and conservative Western-leaning nationalist. The main reason they have come now is that the Turkish political sphere smells of blood in the water. As previously reported in this column, an economic crisis that began in mid-2018 has resulted in continued high inflation and unemployment and a steady decline in the popularity of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In the local elections in early 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans AKP lost control of a handful of major Turkish cities to the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Within months, former economic tsar Ali Babacan and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had resigned from the AKP to launch their own parties, opening the floodgates to all kinds of new entrants.

Besides Mr. Babacans Deva (Remedy) Party and Mr. Davutoglus Future Party, other notable new players include the Homeland Party of former CHP presidential candidate Muharrem Ince, the Victory Party of Kemalist nationalist Umit Ozdag, the Innovation Party of MP Ozturk Yilmaz, formerly of the CHP, a new Green Party, fighting for the environment, and the latest iteration of the Pirate Party, focused on digital rights.

Former economic tsar Ali Babacans Deva (Remedy) Party is one of the many parties to have emerged in recent years. AFP

None have enough support to cross the 10 percent threshold to enter parliament, but recent developments should redefine the rules of the game. First, the AKP and its parliamentary partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), right-wing extremists plan to lower the threshold to 7 percent, possibly because the latter’s polls have fallen to 8 percent in recent months. This, of course, makes it easier for new parties to gain access to Parliament.

Even more relevant is the emergence of political alliances, such as the AKP-MHP partnership or the CHPs alliance with the nationalist Good Party. In the Turkish presidential system, parties in an alliance do not need to reach the threshold. An Innovation Party-Green Party-Pirate Party alliance, for example, could get just 2% of the vote while winning a handful of seats. That makes almost any new party a potential kingmaker.

Another key factor of excitement for the opposition is the apparent vulnerability of Turkey’s longtime leader. The AKP’s decline in the polls is well documented. The health issues swirling around Mr Erdogan have received much less coverage. As detailed in Foreign police Last week Mr Erdogan appeared frail in several recent videos: appearing to lean on his wife, Emine Erdogan, while negotiating a staircase, for example, and appearing to have difficulty walking at a public event in Ankara .

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar lacks the charisma, political sense or popularity of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. AP Photo

Rumors of his declining health have been circulating for at least a decade, and no recent report has cited a medical record or an official diagnosis. It is possible that the Turkish president, known for his resilience, is in excellent health. But Mr Erdogan is approaching his 70s and has had a number of surgeries in recent years, so it seems worth considering.

If he is forced to resign before the next general elections, scheduled for June 2023, the main candidates to replace him would be Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, none of whom did Mr. Erdogan’s charisma, political acumen or popularity.

In addition, Islamist parties like the AKP have been in decline for the past decade. The political upheavals of last summer in Tunisia were largely a movement against the Ennahda party, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. Last month, Morocco’s JDP lost all but 12 of its 125 parliamentary seats. In Egypt, the original Muslim Brotherhood is no longer a political entity, having been ousted from power in mid-2013 and labeled as a terrorist group. Many observers see these developments as the signal for the end of Islamism in the region.

Protesters wave Turkish flags as they shout slogans against Covid-19 related warrants last month. Reuters

All of this, along with rumors that Turkey’s next vote will be brought forward to the end of 2022, explains the recent maneuver of potential presidential challengers. Many believed that Right Party leader Meral Aksener, who bolstered her popularity by making Turkish nationalism more progressive and worldly, could throw her hat in the ring. But last week she said she would not run for president and instead seek the post of prime minister under a new parliamentary system (under the presidential system, Turkey has no Prime Minister).

After CHP chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu in August called on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas to run for a second term, the way seems clear for Mr Kilicdaroglu to be the CHP candidate -Good Party. Given that Mr Kilicdaroglu is seen as Joe Biden’s eternal pre-2020 candidate, the inevitable loser, it hasn’t done much to dampen the fervor of other contenders.

Count analyst Can Okar among those who say the CHP leader should not be the chosen one. He would lose quite easily once the machine got down to business, he said in a tweet last week. So the door will likely remain open for Mr Imamoglu and Mr Yavas, and possibly even Ms Aksener, as well as candidates from alternative parties such as Mr Ince and even jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, to step up and change the narrative.

KK is more likely to be a candidate but really shouldn’t be. He would lose quite easily once the machine got down to business. – Can Okar (@canokar) September 27, 2021

A new story is needed for the future of the country, said veteran columnist Bekir Agirdir in his latest column. Such changes and transitions are easier in Turkey than in most countries because of how founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk broke with the Ottoman past in the early days of the republics, according to Jenny White, author of several books on the Turkey, of which Muslim nationalism and the New Turks.

Turkey’s uprooted institutions and reorganized social identities, she wrote in a recent essay, have made national identity and its material and geographic expression particularly vulnerable to reinvention under the influence of politics and the market. .

Right now, amid the persistence of Covid-19 and economic turmoil, talking about a new constitution and troubled leadership seems like a time of particular vulnerability.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021, 4:00 AM